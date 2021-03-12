Doctors, RMC see dangers in delaying care amid COVID

The Regional Medical Center is putting safety first for patients, visitors, providers and hospital staff as it seeks to allay coronavirus fears that may be leading individuals to delay or avoid medical care.
Strict adherence to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines with the use of social distancing, masks, gloves and other protective gear, along with using special ultraviolet light to decontaminate surfaces and equipment, are among the ways RMC is adjusting to its new normal amid the pandemic.
'We take it very seriously'
"I think it's safe mainly because we are taking every precaution. We're following CDC guidelines. We are, of course, social distancing, wearing masks. We have an internal COVID team actually that's led by Dr. John Samies, our epidemiologist, and we are constantly looking at the best practices and how we keep our patients and visitors safe," said Cynthia Dixon, RMC's interim chief nursing officer.
"We take it very seriously. I don't think you'll find a more dedicated and committed group of professionals that really want to care for the community. That's one reason why we take the safety of this community as a priority," she said.
There have been declines in people coming in for surgical services, but Dixon said the hospital is starting to see a rebound in the numbers of individuals returning for care.
"I know that we were down earlier in the year at about 30%. As COVID has continued to decline, we are continuing to see people start to slowly come back. That's one reason we really want to emphasize that we are doing everything to be safe and to make sure that our patients and visitors are safe," Dixon said.
Kirk Williams, RMC's interim chief executive officer, said specific service declines have been difficult to quantify, "but inpatient volume is the same, and outpatient volume is down 25% from what it was in 2019 in nearly all areas."
Dr. Lucious Craig III, an orthopaedic surgeon with the South Carolina Orthopaedic Institute, said delaying elective surgery should not be an option because his office takes every precaution to keep staff, patients and visitors safe.
"We socially distance in the office. We have a limited amount of people who are in our waiting room. We limit the amount of people who can come back at a certain time to see the physician. When you schedule for elective surgery ... everybody has masks, everybody has precautions that the CDC has recommended," Craig said.
Safety measures are just as stringent or more in the operating room, he said.
"Universal precautions are standards. We always wear masks, we always sanitize the area. Sometimes we use UV light to make sure that there's no viruses, no bacteria or anything in the area. So that area is very safe from viruses and bacteria on a baseline. There's no reason to be fearful of catching COVID getting an elective surgery in the hospital. There's no reason to delay getting treatment," Craig said.
The surgeon said the hospital is also home to special COVID units designed specifically to house individuals with the virus.
"They are negative pressure rooms, which means that the air is not circulating all around. So this area is not communicating with the other patients that are in the hospital. It's very unlikely that you will catch COVID from being in the hospital," Craig said.
He said individuals risk creating a poorer quality of life by delaying medical procedures.
"Nobody's going to die from not having a knee-replacement surgery, but your quality of life could definitely be affected. That's the basic reason you should definitely seek treatment," Craig said.
He said while surgery may not be the best answer for every condition, seeking a medical professional to talk with is paramount, rather than letting conditions deteriorate over time.
"When you have problems, don't put if off because it could be something more serious than just an ache or pain. It could be a signal that something is really wrong with your body. You may self diagnosis and say, 'Well, I'll just wait,' when ... you definitely should seek medical attention," Craig said.
Dr. Mark Krzyston, FACC, a cardiologist, said many people think the hospital canceled elective surgery during the pandemic because of the fear of infection, "but it was to make sure that there were enough assets to treat people who were contracting COVID in the community."
"They were saving resources to treat these people," Krzyston said.
Dixon said those were among the hard decisions that RMC has had to make during the pandemic.
"When we had to make those hard decisions about postponing or canceling our elective surgeries for a few days, we needed those nursing staff ... to help us with the patients from the emergency department. ... That's because of resources and bed availability. It was a hard decision every day on what to do," she said.
'Early screening is key'
Krzyston said individuals should not put off treatment of their diagnosed conditions.
"Every day people come into the hospital and they're having an acute myocardial infarction, they're having an acute stroke. Fortunately, there are things that we can do to interrupt those processes. ... It's always easier to treat something electively rather than urgently or emergently, and the outcomes are better," the cardiologist said.
"That's why it's important to keep up with your appointments, to keep up with follow-up and certainly to contact your physician if you have any change in your symptoms whatsoever," he added.
What about individuals who do not have a primary care physician?
"We can help you find someone. It can be either one of our primary care providers, and we also have partnerships with other providers," Dixon said.
When patients are ready to be discharged, those without a primary care physician are offered a selection of providers.
"We go ahead to start setting up their follow-up appointment because ... you really like to follow up with them about five to seven days after discharge. So we go ahead and try to set those appointments so they don't lapse in their care," Dixon said, noting that the procedure is the same at RMC's Express Care facility, its Santee Urgent Care site, its emergency room, as well as at the newly constructed freestanding Emergency Medical Center between Bamberg and Denmark.
Dr. Lamar Dawkins Jr., an adult medical specialist with RMC Internal Medicine, said it is extremely important to have a primary care physician in the coordination of care.
"I kind of consider myself as the band director, so to speak. You'll have the cardiology section, the pulmonology section over here, and the surgeons over there, but you need one person that's trained to make sure that everybody's looking at everything at the same time," Dawkins said.
Dawkins specializes in treating a wide range of illnesses, including hypertension, diabetes and heart disease, and said preventive care is key. He urged individuals to not put procedures such as mammograms and colonoscopies off.
He touted the RMC's Breast Health Center's use of 3-D mammography and the numerous local health care providers in the community who can provide colonscopies, including four surgeons and a gastroenterologist.
"Early screening is key. You can't do it unless you come in or at least talk to your doctor to get those procedures scheduled. The other thing, too, is that with COVID, there's an increased risk for serious disease and death if you have underlying comorbidities. I'm pretty sure if the comorbidities are not controlled, the risk of serious illness and death increases," Dawkins said.
He continued, "I'm also the medical director for the rehab center, where we treat patients who've already been admitted in the hospital with strokes, heart attacks and amputations. All that could be prevented with preventive care."
'Even higher quality of germ reduction'
Dawkins said his office follows CDC guidelines and prioritizes the safety of everyone.
"We assure that patients are not at risk when they do come in. I did see a decline maybe October to December, but now the numbers are picking back up. ... It's very imperative that I do not put my healthy patients at risk either.
"Fortunately, being a doctor of patients above the age of 65, probably half of those have received the (COVID) vaccine. The other half that come in want to talk about the vaccine and its pros and cons. So I'm seeing a surge in the number of visits because of that," he said.
Craig said, "Telemedicine is available as well in the primary care clinics. For whoever does not have the ability to come to the hospital, there's telemedicine. So definitely don't delay treatment for any reason. We also now have robotic surgery in orthopaedics and also in general surgery, urology and GYN surgery."
"That's allowing us to make smaller incisions and have less blood loss. We find the patients are staying in the hospital less days. So even if you do have elective surgery, we've found ways to make your hospital day shorter. So you're able to go home quicker and start to rehab," he added.
Dixon said the work to promote safety continues.
"During these last several months, the hospital has brought in extra ultraviolet machines to kind of ensure an even higher quality of germ reduction and prevention."
The hospital is committed to "making sure that our patients are as safe as possible when they come in," she said.
