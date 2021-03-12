Doctors, RMC see dangers in delaying care amid COVID

"Early screening is key. You can't do it unless you come in or at least talk to your doctor to get those procedures scheduled. The other thing, too, is that with COVID, there's an increased risk for serious disease and death if you have underlying comorbidities. I'm pretty sure if the comorbidities are not controlled, the risk of serious illness and death increases," Dawkins said.

He continued, "I'm also the medical director for the rehab center, where we treat patients who've already been admitted in the hospital with strokes, heart attacks and amputations. All that could be prevented with preventive care."

'Even higher quality of germ reduction'

Dawkins said his office follows CDC guidelines and prioritizes the safety of everyone.

"We assure that patients are not at risk when they do come in. I did see a decline maybe October to December, but now the numbers are picking back up. ... It's very imperative that I do not put my healthy patients at risk either.

"Fortunately, being a doctor of patients above the age of 65, probably half of those have received the (COVID) vaccine. The other half that come in want to talk about the vaccine and its pros and cons. So I'm seeing a surge in the number of visits because of that," he said.