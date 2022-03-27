'Do we want to be great?' City officials push revitalization as people speak for and against

The City of Orangeburg's plans to invest and revitalize downtown received mixed reviews Tuesday evening during a public input meeting.

Some of the approximately three dozen gathered at the meeting held in the Stevenson Auditorium raised questions about the feasibility and necessity of the proposed projects, citing concerns about tax increases on city residents to help pay for the projects.

Others voiced their support of the projects, saying improving the downtown area will help attract development and improve and lessen the tax burden on city residents in the long run.

The next public input meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 4, at Stevenson Auditorium at 5:30 p.m.

The city currently has a number revitalization plans, with Tuesday's meeting focusing on the redevelopment of Railroad Corner (Russell, Magnolia and Boulevard streets); remodeling of the former First Citizens Bank at Russell and Broughton streets for a new city hall; and development of a skatepark and other recreational opportunities near Edisto Memorial Gardens.

"Your downtown is akin to the front porch of your house," Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering told those gathered at the input meeting. "Our downtown is the front porch of our city. Obviously it has seen its better days."

Evering said when industries and businesses are looking at coming to Orangeburg, they look at downtown and see crumbling buildings. He also noted residents and students spend their dollars elsewhere and choose to go elsewhere due to the lack of shopping and dining opportunities in Orangeburg and downtown.

"It takes a will to do it," Evering said referring to revitalization. "It is not something where you can snap your fingers and that will happen without any type of investment or forethought or planning."

"It is incumbent upon us to make Orangeburg be all that it can be," Evering said. "What can we do as a legacy for the people that come after us for the generations that are yet to be born? What decisions can we make today that can affect generations to come to look beyond ourselves?"

"We have so much potential," Evering said. "We are not reaching our potential. Now is the time to reach even beyond our potential."

Railroad Corner

Over the past five years, the city has purchased about 12 properties and 1.5 acres on Railroad Corner to help lock down its plans for revitalization. The city is exploring additional acquisitions.

For the past year, the city has engaged in significant predevelopment feasibility analysis on the 1.5-acre site in partnership with the Development Finance Initiative, a program of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s School of Government.

This work has included a market analysis, a site assessment to determine a design program that could maximize development potential, and a financial feasibility study to ensure the project’s economic viability.

The city and DFI held a series of community-engagement sessions, working with Orangeburg residents, downtown stakeholders, and Claflin University and South Carolina State University students to better understand community-wide public interests.

North Carolina-based Perkins & Will is the architect for the project.

The city is currently soliciting feedback from development teams for is commonly referred to as the "Gateway" to Orangeburg. The solicitation will remain open for a period of 90 days, and the city hopes to select a private development partner by early summer 2022.

The plan would reallocate building facades or foundations or materials in new ways that aim to activate the site and give it a sense of nostalgia, maintain the sense of place and history, but provide the benefit of some new architecture.

The recommendation would add four-story, mixed-use development with ground-floor commercial and upper-story residential primarily for student housing.

The recommendation sees the former State Theater building as a cultural space (potential museum), extends multifamily units along Treadwell Street and redevelops the former gas station into new commercial space.

The plan would open up the site, creating walk-through opportunities with urban and plaza spaces combined with retail. It calls for additional parking on Treadwell Street.

The plan would also make Boulevard Street at Railroad Corner into a one-way street and create a pedestrian retail plaza at the corner.

The city has received a $350,000 grant to study the pedestrian overpass design. Other grant monies are also being sought.

City officials say the Norfolk Southern Railroad has expressed a preference for an overpass rather than an at-grade crossing.

Evering said the desire is to make the overpass offer interactive opportunities with monuments and historical markers.

The redevelopment recommendation would cost about $18.2 million, with an anticipated public investment of between $4.5 million and $5 million, according to project officials.

They say for development to be successful, it would need to have university partnership for housing, federal and state tax credits, grants, public and university partnerships and public participation.

Steve Boyleston questioned the feasibility and ability of the project to support itself with low rental rates. He noted market analysis reveals the Orangeburg market does not support traditional market rates for rentals.

"I can't understand how we can put anything together that will not support itself," Boyleston said.

"It is viable with student housing and that is what we are using," Evering said.

Orangeburg Assistant City Administrator John Singh said buildings at the corner have not been torn down because the buildings represent tax credits in a number of areas.

"Those, also along with student housing, help build the money to where you are able to recoup where you have low rents," Singh said.

"So you are guaranteed that this thing will make money and not lose money?" Boyleston said. "We don't need another liability. We need assets. It does not seem like a feasible deal. It doesn't seem like it will support itself."

"I assure you it can support itself with student housing," Evering said. "We would not have sent the solicitations out. We did significant market analysis and market studies."

Singh said the big part of the project will be done by the private sector.

"The bulk of the risk is on the private developer," Singh said. "That is part of what this process is about."

Orangeburg resident Jeanne Gue questioned why the city is not spending money on city services like recycling and more law enforcement officers. The city currently does not have a recycling program due to a workforce shortage.

"Those are two basic amenities the City Council does not address," Gue said.

"I know it might seem counterintuitive when you talk about those kind of things to spend money on these types of projects," Evering said. "We do have to increase the tax base. To go hire more officers, more workers, that is fine but it is a short-term fix because if our tax base is shrinking, we will not be able to sustain those employees."

Montez Haynes said as a Claflin University graduate, he wants to know what the city plans to do with dilapidated buildings outside of Railroad Corner, such as on Treadwell and Amelia streets.

Evering said the city is looking to crack down on code enforcement efforts.

City hall, Stevenson Auditorium

The current Orangeburg City Hall has been in use since 1927.

"There have been a number of issues," Evering said. "Quite frankly we have outgrown it."

He said there have also been structural issues with the building, such as rusting pipes and roof leaks.

"We have done all we can to make do with what we have," Evering said. "Do we continue to Band-Aid this or do we try to do something not only better for our employees but better for our citizens."

Evering said a new city hall would allow citizens to have all departments under one roof. City hall would serve as an anchor for the downtown area.

"What do we want to see our city be?" Evering said. "Do we want to be great or do we want to settle? I view this as the facility our citizens deserve."

Orangeburg is looking to borrow $7 million to remodel the former First Citizens Bank building. The estimated project cost is about $6.2 million.

The new city hall would have the addition of a third floor and a rooftop terrace.

"We don't just want it to be a place where you pay your bills," Evering said. "We want it to be a facility for the entire community to utilize and be a part of."

He said the terrace could be rented out for holiday parties and wedding receptions, with a plan to landscape the area near city hall that would help tie the new city hall to Edisto Gardens.

He said ultimately the goal is to revitalize from Railroad Corner to Edisto Gardens for the entire Russell Street corridor.

"We have to get people downtown,' Evering said. "We have to give our merchants an opportunity to thrive."

Evering said on every floor there are two or three open offices for future growth. The basement would most likely be for information technology and grant positions.

Evering said in a worst-case scenario, the remodeling effort would be paid for with a $7 million installment purchase revenue (IRPB) bond over 30 years.

Through the IRPB, there would be no tax increase for the first two years of the bond.

The third year the bond would increase millage to 7.19. The millage would gradually increase to a high of 10.87 mills during the payment of the bond.

The impact on a $100,000 home after two years would be a $28.70 annual property tax increase before increasing to a $43.48 property tax annual increase at the maximum annual amount.

State law puts a limit on how much local governments can raise millage to keep up with the cost of living or industry loss.

Evering said the bond offers more payment flexibility and does not impact the city's constitutional debt limit. The IRPB can be paid back from multiple sources while a general-obligation bond has to be be paid with property taxes.

"The city has not raised taxes in awhile" Evering said.

City officials, however, hope the borrowing of the bond would be able to be paid off through monies obtained from the fifth round of the capital project sales tax, which comes before voters via referendum in 2024.

If voters approve the CPST referendum, it would lessen the tax burden on city residents, Evering said.

"I make no promises but there is a strong likelihood that we can pay this off in three to four years if we put this on the capital project sales tax referendum," Evering said. "Therefore you will not have the graduated millage increase."

Boyleston questioned Evering's assumption that the CPST would pass.

"That hinges on the voters approving," Boyleston said. "You are hedging your bets on something that is not sure."

Evering said he expects the referendum to pass since it is maintaining the tax already in place and is not a tax increase.

"The probability is good," Evering said.

Singh noted the current city's ballfield project and recreation center crossed several different phases of the CPST.

"We have bet on a penny for a period of time, which could of dried up on us midstream," Singh said. "Even with the penny, we had a bond of money to finish the ballfield project."

Councilmen Bernard Haire and Richard Stroman, who were in attendance at Tuesday's meeting, have been against the proposed remodeling effort, citing concerns about the tax burden on residents. The men say the former bank building is large enough to handle city employees and needs minor work but not the proposed development of a third floor and roof top terrace.

Joyce Rheney, a former council member, echoed Haire and Stroman.

"I think we can do without an addition to the building on one story and work with what we got and renovate it," Rheney said.

The former bank building is estimated to be 50 to 60 years old.

Singh said the $6.2 million would bring the building's plumbing, HVAC and electrical up to code and make the building handicap-accessible.

"The intent of this building is to be there for a long period of time and not having the situation we have here where we are constantly putting Band-Aids and have rusty water and water fountains," Singh said.

Questions were asked on renting out the top floor and security to city hall.

Singh said access controls will be put in place to secure the other parts of the building.

Questions were also asked why the project has to be done now. Evering said costs are continuing to increase.

"Because there is going to be a significant influx of federal dollars into the economy it is going to get even worse. Now you are talking about not having enough contractors to do the work," Evering said "The law of supply and demand will kick in and you will pay even more. To wait is going to cost."

Yolonda Buchanan said as a transplant from New Jersey and a 2001 graduate of South Carolina State, she is one of the few of her classmates to remain in Orangeburg.

"The reason why a lot of people left, there is nothing here," Buchanan said. "If the city and the county are not making any money and if we are not attracting folks to come here, everything goes away."

"I think this is a wonderful, wonderful thing that we are doing because we do deserve better," Buchanan said. "We shouldn't have to go to Columbia, Charleston and increase their tax base. Why can't we increase ours?"

Buchanan's comments received applause.

"I think that is a travesty that we are educating the best and the best leaves us," she said. "You got to spend the money to make money. If there is no tax revenue, there is no city of Orangeburg."

Rodney Tumbleston, who is works with residential mortgages in Orangeburg, says it is hard to convince people to move to the area with tax increases.

"That is impacting housing whenever you pop that millage up," Tumbleston said.

Tumbleston also noted that remodeling property costs much more per square foot than to just tear down.

Evering said the cost for remodeling per square foot of the bank building would be $277 at 17,694 total square feet.

Evering said DPU just built its operational center at a square-footage cost of about $304.

"The cost of construction is, pardon the pun, through the roof," Evering said.

The proposal would also use CPST monies to pay for the Stevenson Auditorium upgrades. The current city hall adjoins Stevenson, and the space could be used for Stevenson events once city employees move out.

The one-cent tax has helped fund a number of projects over the years since being first approved by voters in November 1998.

The city has about $1.1 million in CPST monies that could go toward the Stevenson upgrades. It is expected the renovations could start next year on Stevenson, and additional funds, if approved from the 2024 referendum, could be used for other Stevenson renovations.

The 600-seat theater's needs have been identified as new carpeting, new lighting, a new stage, new dressing rooms and new restrooms.

"It is sitting here stagnant and not being utilized to the best of its ability," Evering said.

Singh said the building is not up to standards for quality performances or events such as the when presidential candidate Cory Booker came to the auditorium a few years ago.

Singh said lighting had to be brought in because Stevenson did not have adequate lighting and speakers. CNN also had to bring in a staging company to put bracing under the stage because it could not handle any weight.

"To bring people outside into our place, it just does not work," Singh said. "It is just dated."

Orangeburg native Tammie Wideman, who owns property in the city, is happy about the projects. She has lived in the Sunnyside community of the city for the past 17 years.

"To see what has happened to downtown is really heartbreaking," Wideman said. "We need an increase in revenue to get what we want."

Wideman said she used to like to go downtown as a young girl but now does not.

"The projects taking place now I think are beautiful," she said. "I support it 100%. We have started the work downtown and we need to complete it."

Skatepark project

The project proposal is to build a skatepark at Andrew Dibble Park near Edisto Gardens.

"The Edisto Gardens are the crown jewel of the city," Evering said. "What we want to do is embellish those gardens to make it even better."

Evering said the park would make the gardens "more than just a pass through" where individuals can stay.

The first phase would be the skatepark and extras at a cost of $1.1 million.

The city has a little over $500,000 in CPST monies that will go toward the project. There are also another $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act monies will go toward the (skatepark, pump truck, pickle ball courts). A food court, a walking trail, dog park are also planned, Evering said.

Grant monies will also be sought, he said.

"We have enough money to really get phase one done and started now," Evering said.

Evering said he was hoping skaters would provide input.

"What we don't want to do is to throw up a skatepark and it doesn't meet the expectations of our local skaters," Evering said.

When asked if there are enough skaters to justify a skatepark, both Singh and Evering answered in the affirmative.

Singh noted a recent meeting about the skatepark attracted 18 to 20 skateboarders. Evering said even if there is not the local demand, the project will attract skateboarders from out of the area. The meeting produced a list of national skatepark designers.

Singh said the city does plan to have a meeting geared just for skateboarders in the near future.

Evering said inspiration for the park could be the one built at Columbia's Owens Field in Rosewood. The skatepark was planned and designed by Wally Hollyday Design -- a California-based general contractor specializing in the design and construction of custom concrete skateparks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.