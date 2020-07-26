'Do Something About It': SCSU professor publishes 2nd educational book

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A South Carolina State University assistant professor and alumnus, Dr. Rashad Anderson, has published his second book on developing school-based mentoring programs for youth.

“Doing Something About It! A Guide to Building a School-Based Mentoring Program” is based upon on practical, “on-the-ground” approaches to help educators, administrators and/or community organizers quickly but efficiently build a high-impact mentoring program for K-12 youth in a 10-step guide.

A former elementary school educator, Anderson saw a need for interventions in his school and decided to “do something about it” by starting a mentoring program for African American male students. Since the formation of that small mentoring program in a rural S.C. classroom, Anderson’s ideas and strategies have allowed him to oversee the development of successful mentoring programs for youth across the country and a number of initiatives for Black male students in the Orangeburg community, such as the annual Brothers’ Keeper Leadership Summit, 101 Black Men Society, and Call Me MiSTER at SC State.

“Our unique time in our society requires that we all ‘do something about it’ and move towards helping improve the academic and social ills of our students, especially those of color, and this book is that call to action for all educators,” Anderson said.

The book will be available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and by direct order. For additional information, contact Anderson at rander29@scsu.edu.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0