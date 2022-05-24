DNR to hold boat inspections

To help prepare for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division will be holding courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state.

SCDNR officers will perform a quick, but thorough, inspection of your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft before you launch. These inspections are completely voluntary and are not required before launching.

Boaters who take advantage of the inspection, and are found not to be in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements, will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, boaters will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

Memorial Day weekend courtesy boat inspections will be held on the following dates, times and locations:

5/28 Lake Murray Dam 10 a.m.-noon Lexington

5/29 Alex Harvin Landing-Lake Marion 10 a.m.-noon Clarendon

5/30 Wapoo Cut Landing-ICW 10 a.m.-noon Charleston

