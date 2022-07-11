DMV mobile to be here offering REAL IDs

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ Community Area Response and Emergency Services, or CARES, Vehicle will offer REAL IDs in Orangeburg on July 16.

The mobile facility will be here from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Day of Hope Community Wellness and Health Fair located at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds 350 Magnolia St.

This mobile event will provide an opportunity for residents to obtain a REAL ID.

The cost to purchase a REAL ID driver’s license is $25.

If you must take a driving test to renew your license, if you are an international customer or if you are applying for a commercial driver’s license (CDL) with a hazmat endorsement, you will not be able to purchase a REAL ID at the SCDMV mobile event.

With the proper documentation, customers who are 17 years old or older can change their identification card (no driving privileges) to a REAL ID identification card for free. A REAL ID identification card for customers who are 5 to 16 years old is $15. You cannot have both a license and ID.

When purchasing a REAL ID license or obtaining a REAL ID identification card, you must provide your Social Security number and all the following documents if those documents are not already on file with the SCDMV:

Proof of identity and citizenship (government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)

Two proofs of current, physical SC address

Proof of legal name changes (if applicable).

The enforcement date for REAL ID is May 3, 2023.

After this date, you must have a REAL ID to board a domestic, commercial flight and enter certain federal facilities unless you have a valid US Passport, military ID, or another federally accepted form of identification to show security when doing the above activities.

View the United States Citizens’ Checklist (SCDMV Form MV-93) for a complete list of accepted documents or visit SCDMVOnline.com/REAL-ID