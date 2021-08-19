DIXIE YOUTH WORLD SERIES: Bamberg team gets hero's welcome

Bamberg’s state champion baseball team received a hero’s welcome home after a third-place finish in the Dixie Youth Division 2 Baseball World Series played in Laurel, Mississippi.

The Bamberg all-stars clinched a spot to represent the state of South Carolina in the World Series by winning the state championship against St. George in July in the tournament played in Orangeburg.

“I’m very proud for sure," head coach Brian Ayers siad. “It definitely is a great accomplishment."

“A lot of people don’t get that opportunity and it was a great experience," Ayers said. “Just making it there is an accomplishment in itself."

“To finish third in the nation, it’s pretty amazing," he said.

In addition to the team's stellar performance, one of the Bamberg players, Jason Youmans, took home first place in the Home Run Derby.

“He had to head up to bat two more times and still won it," Ayers said. Youmans had to get past two tiebreakers -- one in the first round, one in the third round -- to take home the crown.

“I wish I was able to have two participants in the Home Run Derby because Landon Kuck and Jason Youmans would’ve battled it out until the end," Ayers said.