Dixie Youth Baseball Roundup
agate

Dixie Youth baseball

Shortstop Wyatt Byrd (7) and second baseman Warren Judy (22) for the St. George Majors collide on a shallow fly ball hit directly up the middle during action against Bamberg on Sunday at the S.C. Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division 2 state tournament being played in Orangeburg. Judy made the catch for an out and both players walked away with no injuries.

 DONNYKNIGHTPHOTOGRAPHY.SMUGMUG.COM

The brackets for the 2021 South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball AA Coach Pitch and Majors Division 1 & 2 state tournaments are starting to shrink in the third day of competition.

The Orangeburg Majors All-Stars are still in the hunt.

The team, facing elimination for the second time, secured another shutout victory in a 17-5 defeat of Hanahan. The win sets up a possible Orangeburg County matchup between the Orangeburg and Lake Marion All-Stars.

Two T&D region teams were in competition at the time of publication for this story.

A lightning delay caused a pause in tournament play.

The Lake Marion All-Stars were playing McLeod Park, and the Bamberg All-Stars were playing Latta.

The story will be updated to reflect the final score of the game.

Below are all other final scores and updates. The final scores of all games will be reflected at a later time.

Coach Pitch

Fort Mill 14, Greer 1

Moncks Corner 13, McLeod Park 11

Lexington National 9, Gregg Park 2

Games in Progress

Fort Mill vs Moncks Corner

Greer vs Lexington

Division 1 Majors

Orangeburg 17, Hanahan 5

Games in Progress

Lake Marion vs McLeod Park

Division 2 Majors

Jasper County 4, Dillon 2

Games in Progress

Bamberg vs Latta

Parks Field vs St. George

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

