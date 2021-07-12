Dixie Youth Baseball Roundup

The brackets for the 2021 South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball AA Coach Pitch and Majors Division 1 & 2 state tournaments are starting to shrink in the third day of competition.

The Orangeburg Majors All-Stars are still in the hunt.

The team, facing elimination for the second time, secured another shutout victory in a 17-5 defeat of Hanahan. The win sets up a possible Orangeburg County matchup between the Orangeburg and Lake Marion All-Stars.

Two T&D region teams were in competition at the time of publication for this story.

A lightning delay caused a pause in tournament play.

The Lake Marion All-Stars were playing McLeod Park, and the Bamberg All-Stars were playing Latta.

The story will be updated to reflect the final score of the game.

Below are all other final scores and updates. The final scores of all games will be reflected at a later time.

Coach Pitch

Fort Mill 14, Greer 1

Moncks Corner 13, McLeod Park 11

Lexington National 9, Gregg Park 2