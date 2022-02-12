Divine 9 Impact Day of Service

On Saturday, Jan. 22, as temperatures barely climbed above freezing, members from local fraternities and sororities participated in a drive-through event at a venue on Charleston Highway to donate non-perishable food items, socks, toiletries and other hygiene items to impact the work of the Tiffany Grant Foundation (TGF), a non-profit dedicated to serving the under-resourced in The T&D Region.

The Divine 9 Day of Service that had been scheduled to take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day the previous Monday was changed due to frigid weather and unusually high winds. Saturday’s forecast brought lots of sunshine, and although temperatures hovered in the low to mid 30s, the spirit of giving abounded in a very successful turnout.

“This is just a blessing to be able to fulfill the needs of the youth in our community”, said Latisha Walker, founder and CEO of TGF.

“These donations will impact the lives of our youth, our students and also our community members that are in need. Additionally, we will make donations and contributions to the homeless population in the area,” said Walker.

“Originally, the foundation was set up to award scholarships to nursing students,” she said offering the background of the charity which began three years ago in February to honor the life of her youngest sister, a nurse who passed away on Valentine’s Day in 2019 after being diagnosed with the flu.

“Upon my retirement from law enforcement, I wanted to expand and be able to make a bigger charitable impact to our community. We began to form our pantry and to provide workshops for youth and emergency funding,” said Walker.

“I appreciate the Deltas for reaching out and giving us this amazing opportunity,” she said.

“This is our Day of Impact. Delta Sigma Theta was founded 109 years ago and our focus is service, scholarship and sisterhood. One of the first acts of our 22 founding members was the Women’s Suffrage March,” shared Pinkey Carter, president of the Orangeburg alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta which has a service area of Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

Carter said as her organization sought out avenues to serve, and the Tiffany Grant Foundation came up in conversation.

“With our Impact Day of Service on Martin Luther King’s birthday celebration, it was most fitting for us to assist her (Latisha Walker) because her foundation serves both Orangeburg and Calhoun counties which is our service area,” said Carter.

“This is giving us the opportunity to serve our community. We reached out to see what her specific needs were, and we reached out to the other fraternities and sororities, so this is a unified effect,” continued Carter, mentioning the collaborative efforts of local chapters of Greek letter organizations.

The Divine 9 Impact Day of Service flyer listed Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho and Iota Phi Theta along with Delta Sigma Theta as contributors in the successful event.

“The National Pan-Hellenic Council, the Divine 9, encompasses the nine black Greek letter organizations,” said Andria Jeffries, president of the Orangeburg Council of the Divine 9 and a member of Delta Sigma Theta.

“In Orangeburg, we have eight active chapters of the Divine 9. The one that we do not have is the Iota Phi Theta,” explained Jeffries, who stated that one of the main goals of the Divine 9 is to do events or activities together to serve the community.

State Rep. Jerry N. Govan Jr., representing his fraternity Omega Psi Phi and his role as a concerned citizen, shared his take on the day’s potential impact on the community.

“What the Grant Foundation is doing in terms of assisting students and other people in need is a great service to not only the people in Orangeburg but the surrounding communities as well. We want all the entities participating to know that we support them and that we care,” said Govan.

“This is a great event and a great organization in terms of this foundation (TGF). I am really proud of the Divine 9 and all of the participants here. It shows what these fraternities and sororities can do when they work together and focus on just causes,” said Govan.

