District to add security at O-W; students return to campus Monday

Foster said the district continues to help with the shooting investigation.

“Collectively our teams are working around the clock,” Foster said.

The shooting incident occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday during the school's dismissal period. There were 308 students and more than 100 teachers and staff on campus, Foster said.

A 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said officials will seek to charge the 14-year-old as an adult.

Authorities did not provide additional information on the condition of the three students who were injured. They were initially said to be in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Foster says the district is providing counseling services and will continue to do so for as long as needed. He is hoping students, teachers and families will also seek comfort in each other.

He praised the response of law enforcement and other agencies “who came to the rescue of our children.”

Foster also said teachers and administrators at the district have received active shooter and “stop the bleed” training. Their training prevented others from being injured in the incident, he said.

If anyone has information about the shooting incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.