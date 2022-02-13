District seeks input on plans for schools; repairs, closures, new O-W among OCSD proposals

The Orangeburg County School District is preparing to bring its proposed $190 million district facilities plan to the community in a series of meetings.

“The plan being brought forward is for community feedback,” OCSD Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino said in an email sent to The T&D on Feb. 7.

“Once we receive community feedback, we will review and determine if the proposed solutions represent the best plan to present to the school board, or if there are other options that may be best. After that point, we will provide any projected estimates,” she said.

The school district in December presented a PowerPoint on its proposed $190 million spending plan for school improvements, but the dollar figure proposed was just an estimated spending proposal and not an itemized list of expenditures.

“As we look at our debt structure and the opportunities we have as debt rolls off, we have the opportunity to get up to $190 million” to fund the projects, Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said during the Dec. 14 presentation.

Foster provided a rough breakdown of projected costs of the district's plan.

The facilities plan, coined “School Improvements of Pride by 2025,” includes the construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, the construction of a new elementary school, additions to William J. Clark Middle and Lake Marion High Schools, and upgrades to fine arts and athletic facilities.

Foster estimated a new high school would most likely cost about $100 to $110 million, and a new elementary school between $40 million and $45 million.

The two wing additions could cost about $10 million each. The upgrades in athletics and fine arts facilities could cost between $10 million and $15 million.

“We feel like that $190 million target would provide us the opportunities to cover that,” Foster said.

District officials have said that without the plan, existing schools would need an estimated $429 million in repairs. They say the plan also addresses the problem of underused schools.

The district would have to ask voters to approve borrowing the $190 million. Officials say the district can borrow the funds for school improvements without an impact on taxes.

The district is planning community meetings to seek public input on its plans over the next few weeks. They’ll be held at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates at the following locations:

• Feb. 15 – Edisto High School, 500 R M Foster Road in Cordova

• Feb. 16 – Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School, 4857 Charleston Highway in Rowesville

• Feb. 22 – Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 639 Hesseman Avenue in Holly Hill

• Feb. 23 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, 601 Bruin Drive in Orangeburg

• Feb. 24 – Lake Marion High School, 3656 Tee Vee Road in Santee

• March 1 – Vendor/contractor/subcontractor drop-in. Location and time to be determined.

The district seeks to address a number of factors facing the school district, including the declining student population and low usage rate of the current buildings.

There are many proposals the district has in mind as part of its project, including:

• Expanding the grade levels served at Lake Marion’s campus in the eastern area of the county to serve students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Students currently served at underutilized campuses including Elloree Elementary, St. James-Gaillard Elementary, Holly Hill Elementary and Vance-Providence Elementary would continue learning in their current locations until August 2024, when a new campus would open at Lake Marion. The four schools would be closed.

The new school would be about 175,000 square feet and would be located on the front portion of the Lake Marion High School campus. The school would have its own media center and gym. The new facility would save about 180,000 square feet of heating and cooling maintenance costs, Assistant Superintendent for Operations Bob Grant said.

The new school would have about 80% occupancy within its classrooms upon its opening.

It is estimated that it would cost the district about $40 million to bring the four elementary schools to a minimum standard if they’re not closed.

• Adding a middle school wing at Lake Marion’s campus. This 20-classroom addition could hold around 400 to 500 students.

It would open in August 2024 to students from Holly Hill-Roberts Middle, currently at 32% occupancy and in need of more than $19 million in repairs, and Elloree Middle, with 26% occupancy and over $7 million needed in repairs. The new wing would be at about 65% occupancy within the classrooms.

The middle school would share the gym and media center with the high school.

• Construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School to meet the needs of future students in the central area of the county.

A proposal for the completely new campus includes space for 1,600-1,800 students and a dedicated front entrance, gymnasium, parking and athletic fields.

The district estimates the current Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School needs nearly $54 million in repairs. Even with that investment, architects cautioned district officials about the projected lifespan of the building itself, meaning it would be more cost-effective to build a new school.

The location of the new school has not been decided.

The new school would be at about a 75% capacity.

• Combining smaller schools and closing the ones that need the most work. Rivelon Elementary and Edisto Primary School exclusively serve early learners in pre-kindergarten through second grade. The underutilized schools have bordering attendance lines.

The district proposes completing minor renovations at Edisto Primary School and transitioning Rivelon students to EPS. Combining the students from those two campuses increases Edisto Primary’s occupancy to 65%.

Roof work and flooring, painting and lighting would have to be done at Edisto Primary School. Edisto Primary has a full wing not being used.

• Building an additional 20-classroom wing at Clark Middle and renovating and repurposing Howard Middle for elementary learning. The additional wing in Clark Middle would hold between 400 and 500 students.

With a proposed addition of 28,312 square feet, Clark’s campus could be home to all middle-level students throughout the central area of the county, including those within Clark’s attendance zone and students previously zoned for Howard. The addition would mean Clark would have an occupancy of 65%.

Howard Elementary would open to early childhood students to house students from Whittaker, Brookdale and Mellichamp.

Howard is a 124,000-square-foot building. Currently, the three schools combine for 204,000 square feet, meaning the reduction in square footage would also mean a reduction in heating and cooling costs.

The occupancy of Howard under the proposal would be about 75%.

With repair costs exceeding $18 million, $9 million and $6 million, respectively, Whittaker, Brookdale and Mellichamp elementary schools would close under the plan. The schools are all within four miles of each other.

• Athletic and fine arts building improvements would be made across the county, including to fields, scoreboards, baseball/softball dugouts, lighting, sound and seating.

• Vacated facilities could be used for community needs. No building will be left vacant, according to the district's plan.

• Other schools in the district will likely see Improvements as part of a proposed partnership with ABM for energy performance contracting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.