District planning for job vacancies Orangeburg County to hold assistant principal academy

The Orangeburg County School District is projecting about 70 job vacancies for the next school year, down from the 205 vacancies the district had going into the current school year.

"That is less than half of what we started with for the year," District Director of Classified Staff Loretta Gadson-Washington told trustees during a Tuesday board work session.

"This means we are doing something in Orangeburg County to keep our people,” she said.

About 54 of the positions are for certified staff and the other 16 are for classified staff.

Certified staff are individuals that must have certificate that proves they have obtained the necessary credentials and knowledge for the position. Teachers must either be certified or working towards certification in the public school system.

Classified staff typically work in support positions such as food service, maintenance and clerical.

Gadson-Washington said the projected number of vacancies was based on a survey sent out Jan. 21 asking employees what their plans are for the coming school year.