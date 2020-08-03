District joins school lawsuit; Orangeburg County trustees against private school plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County School District trustees agreed Monday to join the lawsuit against Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to provide federal money to private school students.

"We are looking at the constitutionality of public funds being used in private schools when the schools in South Carolina are in need of funding, especially during this pandemic when our students will be e-learning and doing a lot of virtual learning and our broadband is not where it needs to be," Orangeburg County School Board Vice Chair Betty Pelzer said.

"We are looking at ways this money can be used to help children in Orangeburg County so we can better prepare our students for the world they are living in,” she said.

Trustees entered into closed session for about an hour Monday afternoon to receive legal advice regarding the matter.

The board then voted 7-0 to join the lawsuit filed by Orangeburg County resident Dr. Thomasena Adams. Board Chair Peggy James-Tyler and trustee Ruby Edwards were not present for Monday's meeting and did not vote.