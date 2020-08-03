District joins school lawsuit; Orangeburg County trustees against private school plan

Orangeburg County School District trustees agreed Monday to join the lawsuit against Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to provide federal money to private school students.
"We are looking at the constitutionality of public funds being used in private schools when the schools in South Carolina are in need of funding, especially during this pandemic when our students will be e-learning and doing a lot of virtual learning and our broadband is not where it needs to be," Orangeburg County School Board Vice Chair Betty Pelzer said.
"We are looking at ways this money can be used to help children in Orangeburg County so we can better prepare our students for the world they are living in,” she said.
Trustees entered into closed session for about an hour Monday afternoon to receive legal advice regarding the matter.
The board then voted 7-0 to join the lawsuit filed by Orangeburg County resident Dr. Thomasena Adams. Board Chair Peggy James-Tyler and trustee Ruby Edwards were not present for Monday's meeting and did not vote.
McMaster directed $32 million in federal pandemic relief funds for tuition grants at private schools across the state. The Safe Access to Flexible Education program could provide about 5,000 grants of up to $6,500 to students attending private schools this academic year.
Adams, an Orangeburg County resident who has worked for more than 15 years in public education, filed the lawsuit July 21.
In the lawsuit, Adams alleges the governor’s plan isn’t allowed under the South Carolina Constitution, which prevents public dollars from directly benefiting religious or other private education institutions.
McMaster says his plan helps working families and provides parents with an opportunity to send their children to a school of their choice.
Multiple other established programs — some of which have existed for decades — direct funds in a similar way to the SAFE program, state attorneys said, including higher education tuition grants, lottery scholarships and the South Carolina First Steps program.
Orangeburg County Circuit Court Judge Edgar W. Dickson issued a restraining order temporarily blocking the governor’s plan.
In light of the lawsuit, about $2.4 million in pandemic relief funds are also being withheld from the state's historically Black colleges and universities for technology upgrades due to the private nature of some of the schools.
The timeline for court proceedings will be rushed as schools prepare to open by Labor Day, and state attorneys said they might file for a hearing directly with the state Supreme Court.
Adams is represented by Orangeburg attorney Skyler Hutto, the son of Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
