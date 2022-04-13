District has new, $190M plan; Orangeburg County School District isn’t revealing details yet

Orangeburg County School District says it will present voters with a new plan for improving schools, but isn’t ready to reveal the details to the public.

The district has scheduled community forums on the plan for later this month.

Asked for highlights of its new plan so the public can be prepared for the discussion, the district responded, “As we promote the upcoming community meetings, we will share information to build interest in attendance. We appreciate your support in promoting these meetings.”

The district says the changes do not affect the overall $190 million price tag of the plan, or the district’s financing plans.

The district says it reviewed survey feedback and considered stakeholder suggestions shared during the district’s February community input meetings.

An alternative recommendation to address the school facility and program needs of the county will be presented at community forums later this month, the district said in a release.

The district’s “School Improvement of Pride by 2025” community input meetings are planned for:

• 1 p.m. Monday, April 25 – Virtual District Staff

• 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 – Edisto High School

• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 – Lake Marion High School

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

“When stakeholders speak, we listen,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said in a release. “A solution we hadn’t considered was shared by stakeholders at some of our meetings. We took a good hard look at what was being recommended and the solution they shared is also workable. We look forward to sharing this alternative.

April’s meetings are expected to be the final sessions on the proposed facility upgrades ahead of a vote from the school board as members consider a bond referendum on the General Election Ballot in November 2022.

The district says its plans “would address the extensive school facility improvement needs without cost to taxpayers.”

