Dispose of waste pesticides at fall events in S.C.

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is offering South Carolina residents the opportunity to safely dispose of outdated, unusable or unwanted pesticides.
The pesticide and chemical program is open to all private, commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators in the state, as well as homeowners. SCDA staff will be on site to monitor pesticide collection and disposal, and will have final authority on acceptance of products.
Additional details include:
- Quantities will be limited to 2500 pounds of solid and 300 gallons of liquid at no charge.
- Acceptable products include herbicides, insecticides, nematicides, fungicides and similar products used in agriculture production or around the home.
- Prohibited items include empty pesticide containers, rinsate, infectious, biological or radioactive materials, explosives, appliances, paint and compressed gas cylinders (metal cylinder with a valve).
- Materials should be transported to the collection event in sturdy boxes with newspaper stuffed between the containers to prevent spills.
- Leave items in the original containers.
- Workers will be on hand to unload vehicles, and citizens will be asked to stay in the car.
- Collection events may be canceled due to inclement weather and will be posted on SCDA’s website (agriculture.sc.gov)
Scheduled events include:
- Aug. 23 – Williamsburg County, Nutrien Ag Solutions, 1861 Eastland Ave. Kingstree, SC 29556, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Sept. 20 – Calhoun County, Middling Cotton Company, 3401 Bridge St., St Matthews, SC 29135, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Sept. 27 – Lexington, ECOFLO, 1741 Calks Ferry Road, Lexington, SC 29073, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
For additional information, contact SCDA’s John Stokes at 803-737-9696 or jstokes@scda.sc.gov.