Disaster relief station in Livingston offers help after tornado

Orangeburg County has set up an on-site location for individuals impacted by the April 13 storms to receive assistance.

The county has set up station at the Livingston town hall/community center at 5917 Savannah Highway (U.S. 321.)

The station will be open through Friday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"We are trying to do all we can to keep citizens safe and to get through this together as much as we can," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

The county decided to set up the station due to the fact that the Federal Emergency Management Agency's inability to have on-site locations due to the coronavirus.

The station will provide those impacted by the storms access to a computer and assistance in helping navigate individuals in the application process for FEMA assistance.

Young said with at least a dozen homes completely destroyed many individuals lost everything and did not have insurance.

Young said the station will be staffed by county and library employees.

Orangeburg County has been designated a disaster area as a result of the tornadoes.