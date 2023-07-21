A dining, retail, lodging and residential development is being proposed for Cannon Bridge Road in Orangeburg.

Florida-based Civil Design Engineering LLC is proposing to develop three restaurants, about 14,000 square feet of retail space, a hotel, 10 apartment buildings, a playground and on-site parking on about 30 acres of property at 410 Cannon Bridge Road.

Company President Alejandro Bosch requested the property be rezoned from business industrial to a planned use development district to pave the way for the development.

“The area has a lot of potential based on the research we have done,” Bosch said. “The proposed development would bring a lot of value.”

The targeted construction date is the fourth quarter of 2024, Bosch said.

Orangeburg County Council gave unanimous first reading approval to the rezoning request on Monday.

The property is located across the street from Sunshine Recycling, a recycling and demolition business.

According to the project site plan, the restaurants and hotel would front Cannon Bridge Road. The retail and residential establishments would be located behind the restaurants.

There’s currently a vacant home on the site. Access to the property is on Cannon Bridge Road.

County officials say that while no citizen comments were received, the owner of Sunshine Recycling did express concerns about the PUD locating in the area because it’s zoned for industry.

The Orangeburg County Planning Commission previously unanimously approved the rezoning request.

In other matters:

• Council gave unanimous second reading approval to an ordinance tightening rules on where drinking places can locate.

The ordinance would require drinking places in commercial general and commercial neighborhood districts to be at least 1,500 feet from a home, residential subdivision, church, religious institution or public or private school.

A drinking place, according to the ordinance, is defined as “any business or establishment used for social gatherings that sells or permits on-premises consumption of any alcoholic beverage.”

“If you’ve got somebody who has decided they will open a garage bar, it would apply to them,” county attorney D’Anne Haydel said. “Occasionally in the commercial general areas, you will have residences and then right there next to them you have somebody who has an abandoned piece of property and they decide they are going to start selling drinks there,” she said.

Councilman Kenneth McCaster asked if this would prohibit individuals from having parties where alcohol is consumed.

“If it is your house, unless you are admitting that you have a business or establishment that you are running out of there, then it is just a social gathering,” Haydel said.

Existing drinking places in these districts will be grandfathered in, unless the establishment has not been used or closed down as a drinking place for six months.

No one spoke at the public hearing.

• Council gave unanimous first reading by title only to the repeal of a rule requiring the county to bury large animals on private property.

The county has been responding to calls to bury large dead animals such as horses, cows and hogs per county ordinance since 1983.

County public works officials say the work is costly and has placed a burden on county resources and manpower as some cases have required a response to the same properties multiple times.

“DHEC requires so much to bury the animals properly. It is almost like you are burying a human,” county Public Works Committee Chair Johnny Ravenell said. “To continue it would be so costly to the county. There is a procedure you have to go through to bury the animal if we stay in the business. It would not be cost effective to do it at this time.

• Council unanimously approved entering into a state contract with Motorola for $137,844.18 for a software upgrade for 229 county emergency responder portable radios to allow the radios to remain operational on the existing public safety radio system.

The upgrade will also include improvements to tone signaling for 375 county emergency responder portable radios, which will enhance the notification and dispatching process from the emergency communications center to responders.

The county has been using Motorola radios and equipment since 2012.

County Administrator Harold Young said the radios are the lifeline for law enforcement and first responders. He thanked all the county’s law enforcement officers and first responders.

• Council unanimously approved a resolution amending a multi-county industrial park incentive agreement the county has with Dorchester County.

Southeast Precast plans to invest $35.1 million in Dorchester County.

Under the agreement, Orangeburg County will receive 1 percent of the fee-in-lieu of taxes the company pays each year. The agreement will extend for 30 years.

• The county’s Public Works Committee agreed to gather more information before deciding whether to abandon maintenance on a portion of Moravinger Drive in Orangeburg. The road connects Riverbank Drive and North Road.

Some property owners on the road requested maintenance be abandoned with plans to privately improve the road’s drainage.

County officials said all adjacent property owners were not adequately contacted or made aware of the proposal. They will be contacted and given 30 days to respond with any concerns.

• Councilman Johnny Ravenell requested the public be patient in dealing with dirt roads following recent rains. He said the county is doing the best it can to maintain the dirt roads throughout the county.

• Alice Baker, a resident of Mimosa Drive, expressed concerns about the influx of mobile homes into the neighborhood and the impact on property values and attractiveness. She said the county's ordinance restricts mobile homes from coming into the neighborhood.

Councilwoman Deloris Frazier said she would meet with Baker about the matter.

• Council went into closed session to discuss a personnel matter and negotiations related to contractual arrangements.