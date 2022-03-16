Dime-sized hail hits Bamberg County

Strong thunderstorms with dime-sized hail were reported in Bamberg County on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service reported dime-sized hail fell shortly before 2 p.m. about six miles southeast of Olar in Bamberg County.

There were no reports of damage from the storms, according to Bamberg County Public Information Officer Sh'Kur Francis.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Bamberg County around 1:45 p.m. Bamberg, Denmark, Ehrhardt, Govan and the Bamberg County Airport were in the path of the storm.

The storm weakened as it made its way into Orangeburg County.

The weather is forecast to be much quieter on Thursday.

Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy before gradually becoming sunny.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night before it dries out for the weekend. High temperatures both days are forecast to reach the mid-70s.

The weekend is forecast to be nice with sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

