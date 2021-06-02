 Skip to main content
Dilling wins Ehrhardt seat
EHRHARDT – The Town of Ehrhardt held a special election Tuesday to fill a vacant town council seat.

Candidate Milissa Dilling received 22 votes. Dilling ran unopposed.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

