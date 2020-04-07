Diligent workers continue to serve: Orangeburg County Community of Character recognizes efforts

"The work is very important. Recognizing individuals who exhibit the different character traits each month is a great way to inspire and motivate others and make our community a great place to live," she said.

Registered nurse Cindy Goodroe, director of the Free Medical Clinic in Orangeburg, said working in the medical field is fulfilling.

"We obviously want to help people, and we're very willing to help people. These times have got us all pretty scared but, at the same time, we know that people need a source to turn to," Goodroe said.

"Diligence is a good way to put what we're doing right now. We are always on the front line helping people, mainly because many of them don't have anywhere else to turn to. The reason I got into it is I just like helping people," she said.

Goodroe said while many in the medical field are often risking their own lives to help others, that is not usually the first thought in their minds.

"Even though that's in the back of our minds, that's not really the first thought that we have. We just want to do what we can to get people healthy and keep them healthy," she said.