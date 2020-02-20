DID YOU SEE? Starbucks plans stores in Santee, Orangeburg

Starbucks is planning to build stores in Orangeburg and Santee.
The coffee company plans to build a store at 3521 St. Matthews Road and at 9033 Old Number Six Highway in Santee, according to plans submitted to the Orangeburg County building permit office.
The stores will each will be about 2,496 square feet, according to documents that were reviewed by the county on Jan. 31.
Starbucks has yet to seek a permit to start construction.
The Orangeburg property is about 1.8 acres and is situated directly across from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. The restaurant will be located between Taco Bell and Davis Toyota of Orangeburg.
East Coast Properties & Management sold the property to Orangeburg Highway 601 2019 LLC on Jan. 27 for $495,000. Orangeburg's Century 21 The Moore Group represented the seller.
Santee Management Group of Santee LLC sold a .74-acre property at 9033 Old Number Six Highway for $550,000 on Jan. 13 to Santee Old Number Six Highway 2019, LLC.
The property was home to a Shoney's, which closed in October 2017.
Starbucks officials did not confirm their plans to open the new stores.
"Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers and we are continually evaluating our store portfolio," a Starbucks spokeswoman said. "At this time, we remain focused on serving customers in Orangeburg, South Carolina at our existing stores and have no store-opening plans to announce."
The two stores would be the first ones to open in The T&D Region.
In addition to coffee, Starbuck's menu includes teas, hot chocolates, juices, steamers, frappuccinos and cold drinks.
The store also has food including bagels, cakes, cookies, brownies, croissants, doughnuts, muffins, scones, biscotti, yogurt and custard.
The Seattle, Washington-based company operates over 30,000 locations worldwide and employs nearly 300,000.
Contact the writer: gzaleski@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5551. Check out Zaleski on Twitter at @ZaleskiTD.