DID YOU SEE? Spanish Flu Epidemic 1918-19: How it affected my family in Orangeburg County

His death was first, on Jan. 22, 1919, and hers followed on Jan. 28. Because she was extremely ill, to spare her the grief, they lowered his body out of a window of the house, and Hattie was never aware that her husband had died. Hattie’s brother, Frank, also died of the flu at the same time. While young Virginia did contract the flu, she survived. Amazingly, 4-year-old Palmer was the only one in that household who never fell victim to the flu.

So here were two orphaned children in the midst of this pandemic. It was decided that Palmer would live with the family of his uncle, Grover Shuler, near Bowman. They had three children, and their son was near Palmer’s age. Virginia’s destiny was to live with her mother’s stepsister and husband, Alma and Clinton Shuler, in the Providence community.

This arrangement continued until Palmer was 8 years old. At that time, his Uncle Grover contracted tuberculosis, and the family decided to move to Hendersonville, North Carolina, where they believed the air would be better for his condition.

Alma and Clinton thought it would be best that the two siblings, Palmer and Virginia, be kept near one another, so they also took him into their home. This loving couple were wonderful foster parents to the two children. Since they were never formally adopted, their names remained Lancaster.