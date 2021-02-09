DID YOU SEE? Probe into I-95 death over; lawsuit goes on; authorities find no criminal misconduct

"We hope that this case will bring to light some major problems with the system," she said. "We hope there will be change in how people with mental illness are treated when in a crisis."

"One in five people in this country suffer with some form of mental illness," she said. "When in crises, if the police are called, they are 16 times more likely to die than a person who does not have a mental illness. This is unacceptable. We can’t allow this to keep happening."

Cindy Tarashuk said she has been contacted by many parents and caregivers about her son's death.

"What happened to Paul is their biggest fear," she said. "And yet there is currently no one else to call."

Cindy Tarashuk says she is trying to ensure that law enforcement and mobile units are properly trained to respond to mental illness.

"This is an illness that these people did nothing to deserve. And yet they are either treated like criminals, treated badly, disregarded and treated as less than,” she said.

She added, “I wish that people could have known Paul for who he was and not only for the illness that he had.