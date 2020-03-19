DID YOU SEE? Orangeburg quarantine 1920: Influenza epidemic extends 2 months

“Only a few schools of the county have reopened their doors after having closed some time ago owing to the ravages of the malady. It is said that of those yet remaining open a large number of the students are absent and that teachers and pupils alike are affected in many instances by the malady.

“Dr. Bailey stated yesterday that a prolonged spell of warm weather just now will, he believes, bring relief from the ravages of the malady.”

Relief at end of March

The influenza epidemic that took grip on Orangeburg County in 1920 made its mark and impact on the people, businesses, churches schools and all other events was talked about for many years after the malady ended. From all of the written accounts of the movement of that dreaded disease, The T&D did an outstanding job in providing information to the citizens here in our county.

In all of the updates that were being communicated by the federal, state and local health authorities, The T&D performed its duty in making certain the people of Orangeburg County were kept up to speed and informed.

March 18, The T&D reported: “Flu Almost Out of City-With Few Cases Disease is Practically Extinct Now in Orangeburg — Influenza in Orangeburg, which has appeared in epidemic form for some time has about vanished.