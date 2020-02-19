DID YOU SEE? Orangeburg native talks about lost leg, loss of husband

Orangeburg native Shawn Kiser is set to take to the basketball court on March 1 during the last regular season game for the Lady Gamecocks.
Head coach Dawn Staley invited her. Shawn Kiser said she’s nervous and excited about the big day.
The 64-year-old mother of three, lost her husband, Stanley “Stan” Virgil Kiser, 68, in a boating collision on Lake Murray back on Sept. 21, 2019.
Shawn Kiser’s injuries resulted in the amputation of her right leg and nearly losing her left one.
The couple’s middle child, Morgan Kiser, 33, received a head injury requiring 11 staples. Their oldest daughter, Sloan, 36, and son Pierce, 28, weren't on the boat with them.
When Shawn Kiser was undergoing physical therapy as in inpatient at Encompass Health back in early January, Staley visited her and extended an invitation to walk the length of the basketball court using her new prosthetic leg.
“I was at Encompass and the next thing I know, Dawn Staley is visiting me,” Shawn Kiser said.
“She’s lovely. She stayed about two hours. I didn’t have my leg on then,” she said.
“She told me to put it on and I said, ‘No.’ And then she told me again to put it on and I said, ‘No, it’s so hard.’ And then she told me to put it on again and I said, ‘Okay!’ and I put it on,” she said, beaming.
“She had me walking down the hall, and that was before I could walk down the hall. I had my arm over her,” she said.
Then Staley extended the challenge and invitation to Shawn Kiser: Walk across the University of South Carolina women’s basketball court.
“At first she wanted me to do a basket, but I was afraid I’d show the team up,” Shawn Kiser joked.
She said Staley told her she’s welcome to use a cane for assistance.
Back in October, University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp also visited Shawn Kiser.
Both Shawn and Stan Kiser, as well as their three children, enjoyed tailgating for the Gamecocks’ football games.
He earned an MBA from the University of South Carolina.
He managed and owned a four-generation family business, Kiser Lumber Company of Bowman for 40 years. Morgan Kiser worked closely with her dad there.
“He had tickets to every game. He loved Carolina football and basketball. He spent two weeks getting ready for tailgating,” said Morgan Kiser about her dad.
The Kiser family is left with memories and a challenging new way of life after a boat operated by a 53-year-old Elgin man careened into the family’s pontoon boat.
Tracy L. Gordon, of 124 Ole Still Lane, is facing one count of boating under the influence resulting in death and two counts of boating under the influence resulting in great bodily injuries.
Gordon is out on a $100,000 bond.
The collision occurred around 9 p.m. between the Rusty Anchor and Liberty on the Lake.
“We had just gone out to eat. We took a boat ride after we came home. We took a boat ride just to see the stars,” Shawn Kiser said.
“We made it to look at the stars and then on the way back, I could almost see my house. We were very close,” she said.
“Within like two minutes,” added Morgan Kiser.
“I remember my husband, he was here and I was here,” Shawn Kiser explained their seating arrangements on the boat, “it was one of those sweetheart seats.”
“And Morgan was right there,” she gestured, indicating her daughter was sitting across from them.
“The boat was coming that way. I remember my husband saying, ‘I think that boat is going to hit us.’ And I looked and he pushed me out of the way. I was in the direct path of the boat and so was Morgan.”
Morgan Kiser said, “I remember seeing my mom and knowing something had to happen. I took my dress off and tied it around her leg” as a tourniquet.
Shawn Kiser said, “I thought I just had a compound fracture.”
But it was worse.
“Morgan was saying she wanted to do CPR on Stan and I was telling her how to do it,” she added.
“My mom didn’t understand what was wrong with her and my dad, I couldn’t save him. It was impossible,” Morgan Kiser said.
As they waited for first responders to arrive, two boats – each with a pair of Good Samaritans – arrived to help.
One of the boats waited nearby with boaters shining flashlights on the Kisers’ pontoon boat.
The other helpful boat arrived containing Michelle Weeks and Thomas Kinsey, who, like the Kisers, were also from Orangeburg County.
Weeks “jumped right in the boat after I tied my dress around my mom’s leg,” Morgan Kiser said.
They said Weeks told them she worked at T.J. Maxx in Orangeburg.
You have free articles remaining.
“The whole time she was trying to keep my mom coherent, she was talking about clothing,” Morgan Kiser said.
“I love her!” said Shawn Kiser.
Kinsey managed to tow the pontoon to shore so medics could access the Kisers easier.
“Being on that boat, your world is over. Please, please, please turn back the time. Please, God. Please, somebody do something,” Morgan Kiser recalled pleading.
The next couple of weeks were critical in Shawn Kiser’s recovery.
She said about four hours after arriving at the hospital via helicopter, she heard discussions about the possibility of losing her right leg to amputation.
“And I was like, ‘Me?’ I knew Stan was dead. I was glad Morgan was OK,” she said.
“The first couple of days I had a couple of surgeries,” she said, “I think they gave me 10 pints of blood.”
“It started bleeding out of this leg and it hurt so much,” she added.
“It was excruciating. It was hell.”
“I almost lost this leg,” she said as she lifted up her left pants leg to show two scars.
“When she woke up, she couldn’t move either one of her legs and she had tubes in her mouth. It was horrifying,” Morgan Kiser said.
Not only was the physical pain unimaginable, so was the emotional pain. Both continue to be agonizing.
The couple’s oldest child, Sloan, 36, was set to get married on Oct. 5, 2019.
On Oct. 4, Shawn Kiser was released from the hospital. That was also the day of her husband’s funeral.
The family is left to cling to memories of their beloved husband and father.
“We’re both from Orangeburg,” she said, “but we didn’t know each other.”
“Only when I came back after I went to pharmacy school in Charleston, I came back to work in Orangeburg, our mothers set us up. Of course, you’re thinking, ‘I don’t want to date somebody with our mothers setting us up.’ Of course, he was thinking the same thing. We met eventually at a place in Columbia and just started dating after that and it just worked out,” she said.
The couple wed on July 18, 1981 at First Baptist Church in Orangeburg.
They raised their three children in Orangeburg and also had a home in Chapin on Lake Murray.
Shawn Kiser said her husband found the home in Chapin that had three walls.
“My husband was a fixer-upper. He wouldn’t have bought anything except for a good deal,” she said, smiling.
The couple loved to maintain active lives.
Shawn Kiser said they loved to shag.
“He was good and I was along for the ride,” she said. “We loved to dance.”
They also joined a bicycle riding group.
“It was something we enjoyed as a couple,” she said.
She said her husband had always been the athletic type and was the healthiest he’d been.
She estimated that he rode his bicycle about 60 to 90 miles weekly.
The couple met the biking group on Saturdays to ride 30 miles together.
She said she’ll always remember her husband’s love for people.
“He was always a talker and had a contagious laugh. You could hear him coming,” she said.
“We had so many plans,” she added. “We were supposed to live the rest of our lives together.”
Getting through the moment-by-moment challenges of life without her husband and without her right leg is made somewhat easier by her faith in Jesus Christ and the encouraging support of her family and friends, she said.
“My children, my friends, both here in Chapin and Orangeburg,” she added.
“God has his hand in all of this. I keep asking ‘Why?’ of course,” she said.
Each day she reads a devotion from “Jesus Calling: Enjoying Peace in His Presence,” by Sarah Young.
One of the ways the family is coping with their grief is through Safe the Lake.
“Because of how horrible it was, we decided to channel our grief into saving other people’s lives,” said Morgan Kiser.
The effort is called Safe the Lake and its purpose is to raise awareness of how to make South Carolina’s waterways safer through preventative actions.
“We’re trying to help. We have a few things that people are interested in -- lighting, no wake zones, more regulations and more law enforcement,” Morgan Kiser said.
She said the mission is currently about finding out what people want to make the waterways safer.
“It’s destroyed our lives,” she said about the boating collision, “Everything. There’s not one aspect of it that’s not been destroyed. You feel so vulnerable, helpless, terrified and really overwhelmed. We’re just trying to funnel it through saving people.”
To take part in the Safe the Lake efforts, visit www.safethelake.com. The Kiser family also features the group on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD