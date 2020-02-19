DID YOU SEE? Orangeburg native talks about lost leg, loss of husband

Tracy L. Gordon, of 124 Ole Still Lane, is facing one count of boating under the influence resulting in death and two counts of boating under the influence resulting in great bodily injuries.

Gordon is out on a $100,000 bond.

The collision occurred around 9 p.m. between the Rusty Anchor and Liberty on the Lake.

“We had just gone out to eat. We took a boat ride after we came home. We took a boat ride just to see the stars,” Shawn Kiser said.

“We made it to look at the stars and then on the way back, I could almost see my house. We were very close,” she said.

“Within like two minutes,” added Morgan Kiser.

“I remember my husband, he was here and I was here,” Shawn Kiser explained their seating arrangements on the boat, “it was one of those sweetheart seats.”

“And Morgan was right there,” she gestured, indicating her daughter was sitting across from them.

“The boat was coming that way. I remember my husband saying, ‘I think that boat is going to hit us.’ And I looked and he pushed me out of the way. I was in the direct path of the boat and so was Morgan.”