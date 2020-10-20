DID YOU SEE? Orangeburg district has yet to set date for return of older students

"Parking them on a computer was not good," she said. "They were very distracted and wanted to do other things on their computers rather than their work."

Canaday said her older son, who is a junior at Edisto High School, will remain in virtual instruction through the fall semester.

"I am already at home and homeschooling," she said. "I am here and available and able to allow him to be home and do his school work."

Canaday says by keeping him home, she is hoping to perhaps open up space for those parents who need or want their kids to receive in-person instruction.

"I know so many people that are a mom and dad working full-time that are in a bind," she said. "I consider myself fortunate because I do work part-time and have the flexible job that allows me to be here primarily."

Vallentine says he also knows of parents who have gone to homeschooling, but in some cases, he knows of other parents who have taken their children out of public school and put them into private school.

For example, he knows of one parent that took their child out of Branchville Elementary and put them into Holly Hill Academy. Many private schools in the county and the state have had face-to-face learning since early September.