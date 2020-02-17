DID YOU SEE? Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center open after renovations

The newly renovated Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is once again open to the public.
"The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is up and running," Fine Arts Center Director of Community Arts and Development Vivian Glover told those gathered at a recent meeting of the One Orangeburg County Initiative. "We are open and we are operating fully."
Renovations began on the OCFAC about two years ago with the desire to spruce up the outdated and tired facility.
"It was a little on the dowdy side," Glover said, noting there was a desire to upgrade the arts center in an effort to bring a certain legitimacy to the artistic culture of the area.
"The thinking was to renovate the building so that it would be in keeping with a space where there could be exhibits, there could be art and classes and hopefully attract more membership, attract more visitors and attract more activity," she said. "It was to improve cultural opportunities for people in Orangeburg County."
During its renovation process, the OCFAC was operating out of the former First Citizens Bank on Russell Street.
A welcoming space
As part of the renovations, "both inside and out'" have been upgraded with new signage and a new logo.
"The first floor has been completely re-figured," Glover said. "The walls inside are a beautiful muted silver-gray highlighted by white trim. We have a marbleized grey pattern ceramic tiles in the entrance area. There is a lovely flow of light in there."
"It is a beautiful building and everyone who comes here the first time are very very impressed with what they see," she said.
An official opening event will be held, but a date has not yet been scheduled.
The entrance area is designed for young people's art from local schools.
Newly installed overhead LED lighting is recessed to enhance and emphasize art displays
"We are giving young people in these schools a chance to have their art on show for anybody who comes in here," she said. "That really makes them feel good."
"It shows that we respect and encourage the arts in young people," she continued. "To me that is very very important. You start appreciating art when you are younger you will take that with you the rest of your life."
Glover says she notices young people looking at the artwork constantly and hopes the art has an impact on them.
"Light is everything when it comes to art," Glover said. "The way the picture hangs out there is the latest way to present art."
"You get the sense of light when you walk in here. That is very different from before the renovations."
Lobby furniture is currently on order, but when it arrives, the area will have a seating space and a reception desk.
"People can take pride in this," Glover said. "Somebody can walk in here as a resident of Orangeburg County and say this is a public space and someplace I can go to and feel a part of."
Over the years, Glover said the OCFAC underwent minor upgrades, but this was the first time it underwent a complete overhaul.
"It has made the center better in every way," she said.
The center has two newly renovated conference/classrooms, each with a capacity for 20 people, a new kitchen, and a music room. Restrooms have also been completely renovated.
The second-floor Lusty Gallery can accommmodate 184 individuals. The gallery can be accessed through exterior and interior stairs as well as the elevator. The building is handicapped accessible.
The gallery's centerpiece, an Austrian Rococo-revival style cut-glass crystal chandelier, is now enhanced with a new LED track and redone black ceiling.
The gallery, named after Louis Lusty whose vision it was to convert the pavilion into an arts center, is available for special events, with natural light from two sides, one of which overlooks the Edisto River.
The gallery will also be used for art exhibits.
For the month of February, the gallery will host a "A Minimalist in South Carolina -- The Art, Design, & Civil Rights Photography of Cecil J. Williams."
The gallery space also includes a grand concert piano and a curtained fully functional stage.
The outdoor of the Fine Arts Center is graced by the Center's Pavilion and Terrace Garden with its centerpiece a pelican-based four-tier cast iron fountain.
The two lamps at the entrance to the Arts Center are Art Deco and original pieces to the center.
The Terrace Garden is touted as a "splendid setting as an addendum space for Gallery events, or as an independent space for outdoor lunches, social gatherings and small musical events."
The Terrace Garden has new wrought-iron tables and chairs with new umbrellas.
The border of the garden is decorated with a wrought-iron fence, reminiscent of a simple but expressive Art Deco design.
"It is beautiful simplicity," Glover said.
The fencing is complemented on both sides by red brick and stucco walls that are the same blanched-amber yellow as the Arts Center.
Glover said the renovations to the garden focused on "tidying up" what was a space in disarray.
"I think the brickwork around here is absolutely gorgeous," Glover said.
The exterior of the building has also been repainted. Its new color is described as a blanched-amber yellow, helping to set off the white wood sections of the exterior.
The grounds were also landscaped.
The renovations were conducted through both private, public and grant monies, including assistance from the City of Orangeburg and Orangeburg County.
The city contributed about $66,000 primarily through the city's hospitality tax. Orangeburg County Council gave about $100,000 primarily through its 1 cent capital project sales tax.
State Sen. John Matthews also helped to secure about $90,000 from the state.
The renovations totaled about $415,000. Orangeburg-based Niaco Construction LLC was the general contractor for the project.
A place of activity, community gatherings
Since its official opening in early September, the OCFAC has hosted a number of events, including the South Carolina Arts Commission's "Canvass of the People" forum, which was one of seven sites chosen in the state. The forum allowed individuals to share ideas and opinions about how the Arts Commission can enrich the arts.
The average turnout in the state was about 15-20 individuals. The Orangeburg event had 30 people, Glover said.
The center has also hosted the Audubon Society of South Carolina, which addressed the Verdant Garden Club. The annual Grand American Hunt banquet was also held at the OCFAC.
The OCFAC is also used by quilters, for line dancing, wood carving and art classes. Art classes include watercolors and acrylics, jewelry and calligraphy. Piano lessons are also offered.
The arts center can be used for events such as baby showers, birthdays and graduations.
The kitchen allows for a good catering area, Glover said.
Glover said the center has been in contact with Claflin University and South Carolina State University art departments for input on what other programs to offer.
"With all the classes here, anyone can come and join," she said. "None of them are restricted."
"We don't have anything like that around here," Glover said, noting there is no cost to come and look at the art.
The center will remain a voting precinct.
Glover, who has been tasked with developing the center, is speaking to various community organizations about the OCFAC with hopes to continue to grow the opportunities.
She says the OCFAC is also a member of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, and she expressed her hopes that the local business community will help support the center and its operations.
A bright future
There is much more in the future for the center, Glover said.
She said her goal is to get the message of the OCFAC out beyond Orangeburg to the county and its 17 municipalities.
"I want the county to see this as their arts center," Glover said. "If they are in North, if they are in Santee, if they are in Blackville, in Bowman or Elloree, that they realize that this arts center is for them as well."
"We want their talent, we want their feedback, we want their membership, we want them to come together and interact," Glover said.
Glover said even when the center was at the bank, membership continued to grow. Membership growth is one of her goals in the new year.
History preserved
The renovation is the latest in a long history of the Fine Arts Center.
The building was originally a two-story wooden pavilion serving primarily as a bathhouse for swimmers in the Edisto River.
The second floor was utilized as a venue for boxing matches prior to World War II.
The footbridge traversing the river, located at the rear of the River Pavilion building, was constructed by the Orangeburg Fire Department to permit pedestrian access for swimmers using diving boards located on the opposite river bank. Floodlights were installed at the time to permit night-time swimming.
In 1950, the City of Orangeburg approved funds for the renovation and rebuilding of the River Pavilion, transforming it into its present, cinder-block form.
The first floor housed dressing rooms, a snack bar and a game area.
The open space of the upper floor was used for proms, dances, class reunions, football after-parties and the Miss Orangeburg Pageant.
In the 1950s, city council voted to bring the building into the park system of the City of Orangeburg.
The OCFAC is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
More information about the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center and how to become a member can be found at orangeburgarts.org
