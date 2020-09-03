 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DID YOU SEE? Orangeburg County extends mask rules
0 comments
alert

DID YOU SEE? Orangeburg County extends mask rules

{{featured_button_text}}
face mask
T&D FILES

Orangeburg County’s face mask mandate has been extended.

County Council voted unanimously to extend the county's current mandate during a special called meeting held Wednesday afternoon.

"The state of South Carolina in following the COVID-19 situation, there have been some downward turns, but what we have realized now is our percent positive rate is still high for the state of South Carolina," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

The ordinance will be extended for an additional 60 days.

Both the Orangeburg city and county face mask mandates are still in effect

The mask mandates were originally passed by the city and county councils in July and went into effect July 3, with each mandate lasting for 61 days. City Council later voted to extend its mask ordinance to 61 days beyond July 27.

The mask mandates specify where face masks or face coverings will be required.

The city ordinance applies within the city limits, and the county ordinance applies in unincorporated areas within the county, or areas that are not included in municipalities. Other municipalities have also implemented face mask requirements.

Fall sports, with fans in attendance, still on schedule

Orangeburg City Council is exploring the possibility of extending the mandate within the city limits. Council will most likely take up the matter during its next scheduled meeting, according to Mayor Michael Butler.

Under the county’s rules:

• All customers are required to wear face coverings in any retail establishment or food service establishment.

• Retail employees must wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and in areas with other employees when social distancing of six feet cannot be followed.

• Restaurant, retail, salon, grocery store and pharmacy employees must wear face coverings in face-to-face interactions with the public.

• All persons entering any building open to the public must wear a face covering inside the building. The rules don’t apply to religious establishments, but masks are recommended.

• Public transportation users and providers have to wear masks.

• Masks have to be worn when interacting with people in outdoor spaces such as at curbside pickup, delivery and service calls.

There are a number of exemptions, including in outdoor or unenclosed spaces where people can be distanced six feet apart, for children between the ages of 2 and 9 when adults are trying to keep their faces covered, for people with medical or behavioral issues, for people with religious concerns, and while swimming, dining and having dental work.

People who violate the ordinance can be fined up to $25. Employers who fail to have their employees follow the ordinance can be fined up to $100.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 shot in North fight
Local

1 shot in North fight

Someone shot a 19-year-old male in the chest during a fight at a gas station in North at 11:53 a.m. on Saturday, according to North Police Chi…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Women's Suffrage Commemoration Event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News