DID YOU SEE? Orangeburg County extends mask rules

Orangeburg City Council is exploring the possibility of extending the mandate within the city limits. Council will most likely take up the matter during its next scheduled meeting, according to Mayor Michael Butler.

Under the county’s rules:

• All customers are required to wear face coverings in any retail establishment or food service establishment.

• Retail employees must wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and in areas with other employees when social distancing of six feet cannot be followed.

• Restaurant, retail, salon, grocery store and pharmacy employees must wear face coverings in face-to-face interactions with the public.

• All persons entering any building open to the public must wear a face covering inside the building. The rules don’t apply to religious establishments, but masks are recommended.

• Public transportation users and providers have to wear masks.

• Masks have to be worn when interacting with people in outdoor spaces such as at curbside pickup, delivery and service calls.