DID YOU SEE? Orangeburg area providers get $50M to cover COVID-19 expenses

Health care providers in The T&D Region have received more than $50 million in coronavirus funding relief to offset expenses related to treating individuals infected with COVID-19.
The Regional Medical Center alone has received $20.1 million in funding through Aug. 25 to offset its coronavirus-related expenses.
More than 80 other providers locally have received $31,212,740 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Provider Relief Fund monies. The CARES Act, signed into law on March 27, is the largest of the three federal stimulus laws enacted in response to the coronavirus.
The expenses for the hospital from COVID-19 have been about $16.3 million, according to RMC Vice President of Strategy and Marketing Carol Koenecke-Grant.
The bipartisan CARES Act, and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, provided $175 billion in relief funds to hospitals and other health care providers on the front lines of the coronavirus response, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Payments have been distributed by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration.
HHS has announced allocation payments for Phase 1 and Phase 2 general distributions, including Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP and dental providers, and targeted allocations to high-impact areas, safety-net hospitals, rural providers, tribal facilities, clinics and urban health centers and skilled nursing facilities, according to the CDC.
Koenecke-Grant said the hospital is in the process of applying for allocation in the second phase of distribution.
South Carolina has also received about $1.9 billion of CARES Act funding to hospitals, nursing homes, doctor offices and other health care providers for additional coronavirus relief funding, according to Christian Soura, vice president of policy and finance for the S.C. Hospital Association.
Of the $1.9 billion, about $125 million will be distributed to health care providers for treating and testing both Medicare and uninsured COVID-19 patients.
"How much each provider will get, nobody knows yet," Soura said. "They (RMC) will find out in a couple of weeks how much will be available to them from that."
The state's executive budget office has hired consultant Guidehouse to manage the distribution of the money, Soura said.
Providers were required to submit the appropriate documents to support their request for funding. Soura said RMC is working on filing its documentation.
The monies are a part of the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which is being administered by the Department of the Treasury.
Medicare add-on payment
As part of federal relief for providers, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has applied a 20% add-on Medicare payment for both rural and urban inpatient hospital COVID-19 patients as part of the CARES Act.
The CARES Act will also reimburse hospitals for treating the uninsured patients with the disease (at that enhanced Medicare rate).
Rural hospitals such as RMC have been hit with rising costs of personal protective equipment and early on during the pandemic had to halt elective procedures.
"Once you stop performing that work and providing those services, this is what keeps the health care providers afloat," Soura said. "If they can't provide these services and be paid for these services, that is where the financial pain comes from these past few months."
Here is how it works.
Medicare pays for inpatient hospital stays using a diagnosis-related group payment system. The hospital assigns a code to a patient at the time of discharge, based mainly on the patient’s main diagnosis and treatment given. There isn’t a Medicare diagnostic code specifically for COVID-19.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has classified COVID-19 cases with existing groups for respiratory infections and inflammations.
Medicare then pays the hospital a prescribed amount of money — regardless of what it actually cost the hospital to provide the care. The amount can vary in different parts of the country to account for labor costs and other factors.
Several months ago, social media claims circulated that hospitals and other providers have a financial incentive to designate patients as having COVID-19.
According to Kaiser, a non-profit, private operating group focusing on major health care issues, the average Medicare payment is at $13,297 for a less-severe hospitalization and $40,218 for hospitalization in which a patient is treated with a ventilator for at least 96 hours. Patients with COVID-19 typically need to be on a ventilator.
The CMS has issued guidance for providers in order to prevent fraudulent claims.
Providers wanting to get Medicare payments for treating a patient with COVID-19 must include a positive test in that patient’s medical record.
“The test must be performed either during the hospital admission or prior to the hospital admission,” according to the guidance.
CMS said a viral test performed within 14 days of the patient’s admission can be manually entered into the patient’s record to satisfy this requirement. The test also does not have to be performed at the hospital but can be performed by another entity such as a local health department.
If a test is performed more than 14 days prior to a hospital admission, CMS will consider if there are medical factors in addition to the result to determine if the documentation requirement has been fulfilled.
A hospital that diagnoses a patient with COVID-19 but doesn’t have evidence of the positive test result will not be able to get the 20% boost, the guidance stated.
The CMS guidance comes as testing delays have plagued some COVID-19 hot spots, with local reports of longer lines and delays of more than a week for patients to get results.
No reimbursement for deaths
Despite rumors to the contrary, Soura said there is no additional compensation to providers for COVID-related deaths.
"That is not true," he said. "That is a popular myth on the internet."
"It is completely made up that hospitals get paid more for saying somebody dies from COVID," Soura said. "There is no link between deaths and hospital payments."
Health care watchdog groups have said it is unlikely that physicians or hospitals will falsify data or be motivated by money to do so because of the strict policies for reporting and the penalties and ramifications facing providers if they are caught.
Hospitals filing a claim with an inaccurate diagnosis could face civil or criminal charges.
Other federal help
RMC also has other options available to recoup costs.
The federal government's Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Program Loan allows the hospital to receive $24 million in early Medicare reimbursements. Orangeburg County Council gave the hospital permission to participate in the loan in April.
"There is a pretty high interest rate if you take too long to repay the loan and there is some risk for providers going into these programs," Soura said.
The U.S. Congress has also delayed cuts in Disproportionate Share -- federal money for serving indigent patients -- that were supposed to take effect and would have cost hospitals throughout the state more than $200 million. The cuts have been delayed from May 2020 to December 2020.
"It is hard to look at avoiding a cut as a win but that is something," Soura said.
State COVID funding
On the state level, the General Assembly appropriated $45 million in emergency funding from the Contingency Reserve Fund to the Executive Budget Office for the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Soura said the $45 million given to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is primarily for testing and contact tracing and not provider compensation.
RMC has received $74,000 for testing from DHEC.
Through the middle to end of August, RMC had conducted more than 2,000 community tests.
