DID YOU SEE? Orangeburg area providers get $50M to cover COVID-19 expenses

The CARES Act will also reimburse hospitals for treating the uninsured patients with the disease (at that enhanced Medicare rate).

Rural hospitals such as RMC have been hit with rising costs of personal protective equipment and early on during the pandemic had to halt elective procedures.

"Once you stop performing that work and providing those services, this is what keeps the health care providers afloat," Soura said. "If they can't provide these services and be paid for these services, that is where the financial pain comes from these past few months."

Here is how it works.

Medicare pays for inpatient hospital stays using a diagnosis-related group payment system. The hospital assigns a code to a patient at the time of discharge, based mainly on the patient’s main diagnosis and treatment given. There isn’t a Medicare diagnostic code specifically for COVID-19.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has classified COVID-19 cases with existing groups for respiratory infections and inflammations.

Medicare then pays the hospital a prescribed amount of money — regardless of what it actually cost the hospital to provide the care. The amount can vary in different parts of the country to account for labor costs and other factors.