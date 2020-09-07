DID YOU SEE? OCSD teachers, principals trying to keep sense of normalcy in abnormal times

Foster said the tour was a way for the community to see what was being done at the schools.

"It is an exciting opportunity to show the public that we are making progress," Foster said. "It is also to celebrate these administrators and our teachers as well. They have done a great job and I want to make sure people see the quality of folks that we have working with their children."

The district has experienced some challenges in reopening related to issues of internet connectivity in rural areas as well as some confusion related to matching up students with teachers and in some cases classes not having teachers to teach.

The district's help desk has also experienced some challenges in being overloaded with calls.

Foster says there have been challenges, but he says the beginning of every school year has its share of challenges and always has, even in a traditional setting.

"The only difference is those challenges now present themselves in a virtual form," Foster said. "We still make those adjustments and we still collaborate and work with parents to make sure we can get everybody stable and provide services to children."