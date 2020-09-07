DID YOU SEE? OCSD teachers, principals trying to keep sense of normalcy in abnormal times

William J. Clark Middle School sixth-grade English language arts instructor Stephanie Tyler has been a teacher for 24 years.
She has seen a lot over the years, but 2020 has brought with it something she and her colleagues have never seen before: virtual learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"It has been different," Tyler said. "I am one of those teachers, as you can tell by my personality, I really, really love my students. I love interacting with them."
"It has been really, really hard not having them here," she said. "We are making it work. I am trying to show that energy, that spirit on that computer. I am trying to make it seem as real as we possibly can considering the situation."
"We are getting there," she said. "We are making it happen."
Tyler was among many teachers and principals to meet with Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster during Foster's tour of three district schools this past week.
Foster toured Lake Marion High School, Edisto Primary School and Clark. He plans to visit other schools during the upcoming school year.
Foster was joined on his tour by district Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Business Community Partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino.
Foster said the tour was a way for the community to see what was being done at the schools.
"It is an exciting opportunity to show the public that we are making progress," Foster said. "It is also to celebrate these administrators and our teachers as well. They have done a great job and I want to make sure people see the quality of folks that we have working with their children."
The district has experienced some challenges in reopening related to issues of internet connectivity in rural areas as well as some confusion related to matching up students with teachers and in some cases classes not having teachers to teach.
The district's help desk has also experienced some challenges in being overloaded with calls.
Foster says there have been challenges, but he says the beginning of every school year has its share of challenges and always has, even in a traditional setting.
"The only difference is those challenges now present themselves in a virtual form," Foster said. "We still make those adjustments and we still collaborate and work with parents to make sure we can get everybody stable and provide services to children."
"We have situations where classes may not sync or there are issues with hot spots and not begin able to log on," Foster said. "We have worked with Microsoft Teams, we worked with Verizon and those individuals. I wish the school district had control over all those things, but we are also working with outside providers to make sure that their device is working to help support the school as well."
Foster said the district's technology staff is working "tirelessly" to make sure the situation is improving with these providers.
Foster offered encouragement to district staff and teachers with whom he came into contact during his tour to let them know he appreciates their work.
"I owe it to these teachers to make sure people see what their commitment and dedication has been and not let social media define what these folks have done," Foster said. "We have had some challenges, but the commitment of these folks not just in this school but across this district has been tremendous. They deserve to be recognized in the proper way."
At Edisto Primary School, second-grade teacher Shay Dorch says the experience of virtual instruction has generally been positive.
She said there have been some cases where parents had some challenges connecting to the system.
"They needed more clarity," Dorch said. "I was in the room when we talked to parents how to do those things. The session was good, but I guess once you get in there and physically get into it, it is a different story."
"I am learning every day something new," she said. "I am not the tech-savvy one, but I am learning. Everybody is learning. I am learning, parents are learning, students are learning."
She said that on the first day, she had 10 students on her sessions, but this morning, she had all students logged in on time and ready to go.
"They are completing their assignments in Seesaw," Dorch said. "I can still do one-on-one sessions with my students and that is a plus. That is a piece that I missed from not having them in class because every child learns differently and they need different things."
Tamu NiiLampti, who teaches sixth- and seventh-grade science and robotics at William J. Clark, says the virtual transition has been one filled with lots of adjustments.
"Working with technology, you have to do a lot of practicing," NiiLampti said. "We came a week before and we played with the technology."
"The key here is to make sure that as a teacher, you are very efficient when it comes to what we are using," she said, noting she has been able to grasp the technology (Microsoft Teams), which she says works fine. "It has been going really well so far."
NiiLampti has tried to make the transition for students easier by using the same teaching techniques she would in an in-person classroom setting.
"I talk to them the same way," she said. "I do the most and do it the same way on the camera and it gets them excited."
NiiLampti said there have been "regular technology glitches," but she says the students seem happy.
"The kids are just happy to have something to do and some sense of normalcy that they have been doing really well," NiiLampti said.
NiiLampti says the teachers have a break during the day when the kids are at lunch to brainstorm with one another on how to better use the technology and to try new approaches.
Torian Nunn, who teaches seventh-grade science and forensics at William J. Clark, described the experience as "different, (though) great."
"It kind of pulls you out of your shell and complacency and makes you try something different, which keeps you interested in what you are doing" Nunn said. "Sometimes you do it so much and you kind of get lost in the same thing over and over."
Nunn said "trying to keep the kids excited" has been the most unique challenge.
"We can't feed on their energy in the classroom," Nunn said. "It is just trying to pull that energy through the screen and give them back the same energy that we would in a classroom."
Nunn said the kids are laughing and engaged.
"I thought our kids would be struggling with it," Nunn said. "They are having a good time once we got over the kinks of making sure everybody could get in, get the log-on to Canvas and Teams. We don't have to beg and pull them to join classes. A lot of times they are there 15 minutes."
Nunn says he is also trying to bring humor to what has been a tough time for children.
"For kids, it can be depressing sitting in a house all day," he said. "I try to get their mind away from the situation and thinking about the pandemic all the time. I am trying to make sure their mental space is good and that they have a clear head."
Edisto Primary School Principal Dr. Steven Preast is starting his second year as a principal but has been with the school district for 22 years.
"I would not say challenging to a point but it's total learning," Preast said, noting his wife has helped him understand the technology aspects as well as the children. "The biggest thing I am blessed with is having a staff here that is for the children -- 100% for the children."
"It is enjoyable," Preast said, noting that he has been missing the students.
"This past summer, anytime I would hear a child's voice, I would run out just so I could see a real child," he said.
The district plans to continue instructing students virtually, while giving parents an option to have their children receive in-classroom instruction later.
The district has been readying for the return of students to the classroom by implementing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines.
Guidelines will cover the protocols used for when and if a student or employee tests positive for the virus and the safety measures implemented throughout schools such as sneeze guards, masking, social distancing signage and sanitation measures.
Tyler says she is excited about in-person teaching.
"I just hope that we can have everything in place here that needs to be in place so that I, along with my coworkers, feel comfortable coming in," Tyler said. "If everything is in place ... then I am with it."
Dorch says she also is excited about students returning to in-classroom.
"I just want it to be safe for everyone," she said. "I want the return to be a safe return and the best interest of everyone is kept in mind."
Dorch said the pandemic can be very personal, but the district is making sure all are safe.
Clark Middle School Principal Dr. Donyale Mosley says the school has received all of its COVID signage.
She says about 150 parents of the school's 730 children have signed up for the virtual Orangeburg Online option.
Orangeburg Online will allow parents to have their children learn virtually through the entire semester.
Parents had until Sept. 4 to sign up via a survey.
Mosley says once the numbers are obtained of how many students will be attending in-person, the desks will be arranged to ensure social distancing.
"It is front and foremost in my mind to make sure all 730 get what they need," Mosley said.
Any questions about Orangeburg Online should be addressed to OO@ocsdsc.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.