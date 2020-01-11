{{featured_button_text}}
010320 angel tree

Pictured from left are Deacon Walter Williams, the Rev. Gregory A. Young, Deacon Linzie Muldrow and Deacon Joseph B. Thomas.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church recently sponsored the sixth annual "Angel Tree" Christmas Celebration, hosting more than 40 foster children and foster and adoptive parents in Orangeburg and the surrounding area.

Help for the holidays; law firm donates 250 turkeys for Thanksgiving

The church is located at 310 Green St., Orangeburg, and the Rev. Gregory A. Young is the pastor.

Each year the Deaconess and Ministers’ Wives Ministry sponsors an Angel Tree covered with the names and Christmas wishes of approximately 40 children. The names are provided by the Orangeburg County Department of Social Services. The event is coordinated by Deaconess Bernice Williams, president; and Deaconess Brenda Jamerson, former DSS director and regional management consultant. Members and ministries of the church select a child and fulfill their wish list, culminating with a Christmas program and luncheon in their honor, presentation of Santa and Mrs. Claus and the presenting of gifts.

Methodists propose split in gay marriage, clergy impasse

Each year the event gets larger and larger, and it is always a delight to see the smiles on the faces of the children, Jamerson said.

The Woods family of Williamsburg County -- the family of Deaconess Bernice Williams – made a special presentation this year. Of her Williams’ nine siblings, four of them have collectively provided 20 children with "forever homes.” Throughout the generations of the family, they have grown to an immediate family of 160 (not including cousins, aunts and uncles).

Study delves into sermons at Christian churches

The matriarch of the family, Ida Nelson Woods, now 88, has 19 children (mates included), 59 grandchildren (mates included), 71 great grands (mates included) and eight great-great grands. They are still providing "forever homes" for children in need of a loving family.

Williams said Mount Pisgah's Angel Tree project fits in with her family's beliefs and the church's mission goals. It is a story of hope for the children who might be present and waiting for "forever families.”

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments