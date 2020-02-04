Organizers of the 2020 Orangeburg County Relay for Life are preparing to rally teams of supporters together as they mark their 22nd year in the battle against cancer.
The American Cancer Society's signature fundraising event will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 24, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds. The theme for the 2020 event will be “Tailgating for a Cure.”
"We have an awesome team guiding the 'Relay Warriors.' A win in this intense rivalry would not be possible without our amazing team captains. They show no mercy to the 'Cancer Invaders' once they are on the field," said Delle Bolen, an Orangeburg County Relay for Life Committee co-chair.
Bolen was among those who gathered at Orangeburg Lutheran Church on Jan. 28 to kick off the annual event.
Bolen continued the football rivalry theme by describing that while the Cancer Invaders proved to be a formidable opponent against those gathered to fight it, it would not win.
"We want to annihilate cancer once and for all. Because of you, we have made it to the championship every year," Bolen said.
Last year’s Relay for Life raised $116,000. Community members are invited to form a team to participate in the 2020 event or become a sponsor. Churches, corporations and civic organizations are among those invited to create teams. Teams must register online at relayforlife.org/orangeburgsc or call 1-800-227-2345 (choose option 2).
Opening ceremonies will begin at 6 p.m., April 24, followed by a survivors’ lap at 7 p.m., at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Changes first made in 2013 for safety reasons will remain in place this year, including the wearing of armbands.
Previously, there was only one way to enter and exit the fairgrounds and every attendee was required to wear an armband. This year, however, adults will not be required to wear armbands.
Individuals age 15 and under will need an armband, and they must be accompanied by an adult 25 or older that will stay with them throughout the entire event. There will be no armbands for anyone else.
The gates will be locked at 8:45 p.m.
In touting this year's theme, Bolen said everyone was invited to join the Relay Warriors team and participate in its mission to not only honor those who have lost their lives to cancer, but to support cancer survivors.
Bolen said the ACS has supported the local community, including with the Regional Medical Center's receipt of two $5,000 grants through which it was provided with vaccine to help guard against human papilloma virus, or HPV. The grants also provided for making changes to the emergency medical records system used by RMC to include physician reminders for age-appropriate patients.
During the Relay for Life, a luminary service will be held at 9 p.m. to remember those who have died of cancer and to honor cancer survivors. A fireworks show will follow.
For more information about the luminaries, call Mollie Etheridge at 803-664-1071 or Jenny Kemp at 803-707-2254.
Bolen, Miller Barker, Laura Fogle and Tillie Hunt are the co-chairs of the 2020 Orangeburg County Relay for Life Committee.
For more information on joining a team, becoming a sponsor or any other component of the 2020 Orangeburg County Relay for Life, contact Barker at 803-707-1026 or emb63@yahoo.com; Fogle at 803-533-8984; Bolen at 803-536-1944; or Hunt at 803-682-5949 or thuntems@gmail.com. Individuals can also register for Relay for Life online at relayforlife.org/orangeburgsc or call 1-800-227-2345 (choose option 2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.