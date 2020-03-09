DID YOU SEE? 'Dancing preacher' in Orangeburg spreads message of the gospel

“I preach right here in front of our daycare. The Lord told us we better get back out there,” she said.

Carr said he doesn’t just break out in dance or preach from the Bible for no reason.

"I rejoice in my salvation because my salvation that God gives me free me from sin and death ... The joy that I have, the world didn’t give it to me, and the world can’t take it away," Carr said. "I have to preach a sermon. I have to preach his death, burial and resurrection.

“It's not about my life, it's about his life," he said. "Because of his life, I move, I live and I have my being. I can't do nothing without him. I'm no longer myself. I'm a vessel of his. So he uses me and as he uses me, I preach. You have to preach the gospel because I'm not ashamed of the gospel of Jesus Christ."

He said he is also not concerned about what people may think of him, and neither is his wife.

“People said that he was crazy, that he was going to hell and that this kind of thing could only happen in Orangeburg. So we were like, ‘I hope it’s happening everywhere and not just in Orangeburg.’