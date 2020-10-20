DID YOU SEE? Competing plans for Orangeburg surgery center before DHEC

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is reviewing plans to construct an ambulatory surgery facility in Orangeburg. One set was submitted by the Regional Medical Center, the other by two Orangeburg doctors.

The doctors – general surgeon and RMC board member Dr. Dion Franga and radiologist Dr. Amit Sanghi -- submitted a certificate of need application to DHEC in April outlining their plans to build a $12.5 million center.

They want permission to construct a one-story, 16,640-square-foot facility with two operating rooms. The facility would be located behind the existing South Carolina Surgical facility at 3045 St. Matthews Road.

The doctors are a part of Ambulatory Partners (AP) LLC.

RMC submitted its CON application about a week after the doctors. The hospital is seeking permission to build its own ambulatory surgery center.

The hospital plans to renovate its existing 10,000-square-foot Dialysis Access Institute facility to make it into a surgery center.

DHEC must issue a certificate of need before certain types of health care acquisitions, expansions and new facilities are allowed. The process is intended to reduce the duplication of services.