Advanced ICU Care, the nation’s leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced that Regional Medical Center (RMC has implemented the company’s tele-ICU care services. The tele-ICU care will support patients in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and Coronary Care Unit.
RMC’s mission is to deliver high quality, compassionate care to every patient, every day. As an acute care, community hospital with a Level III Trauma Center designation, the decision to partner with Advanced ICU Care and launch tele-ICU services stemmed from the organization’s dedication to improved, quality outcomes with consistent patient-centered care delivery. With access to Advanced ICU Care’s high-acuity telemedicine technology, intensivists and advanced practice providers, the hospital’s bedside teams will be supported by 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise for proven clinical results.
The addition of Advanced ICU Care’s collaborative care model within RMC expands upon an existing partnership between the hospital and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC Health). Advanced ICU Care and MUSC Health partner to expand and improve care of critically ill patients in South Carolina through the use of telemedicine.
“RMC is the only acute care provider in the area, serving patients across a 2,400 square mile region of South Carolina, which is why our role in delivering the best clinical care is most critical,” said RMC President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Williams, FACHE. “With the addition of Advanced ICU Care’s tele-ICU care to our ICU and CCU, we look forward to improved patient outcomes, heightened quality of care, and decreased length of stay, while reducing the risk of burnout to our bedside critical care teams.”
“Advanced ICU Care is excited to join with MUSC Health to partner with Regional Medical Center in support of their ongoing commitment to quality patient outcomes for critically ill patients within the communities they serve,” said Lou Silverman, CEO of Advanced ICU Care. “We look forward to supporting their bedside critical care teams with our advanced tele-ICU care services and specialized team of remote clinicians.”
Today, Advanced ICU Care’s team of U.S. board-certified clinicians delivers high-acuity monitoring, clinical care and proven results to patients at more than 90 hospitals in 26 states across the nation. The company has successfully implemented and managed more tele-ICU programs than any other organization and is well suited to address the high acuity care needs of both health systems and individual hospitals.
About Advanced ICU Care Advanced ICU Care treats more ICU patients and saves more lives than any other independent tele-ICU provider in the nation. Our clinical response platform leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians, nine technology-enabled care centers, and sophisticated connectivity and diagnostic technology to deliver 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise and proven clinical results to patients at more than 90 hospitals nationwide. Serving a large and growing cohort of ICU patients, families, providers, hospitals and hospital systems since 2006, and adding in-patient telemetry monitoring services in 2016, the Advanced ICU Care team is proud to serve as a leader in telemedicine and honored to partner with our clients in defining and delivering the best of acute care to the patients we serve together. To learn more about our story, visit http://advancedicucare.com/.
