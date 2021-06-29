DHEC urges COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible children

With some schools and colleges beginning their 2021-2022 school years in the coming weeks, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging all students, ages 12 and up, to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

DHEC says it is important for students to get vaccinated as quickly as possible since currently only the two-dose Pfizer brand vaccine is authorized for ages 12 and older.

It takes five weeks from the time of first vaccination with the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those who receive the first dose must wait at least three weeks to get their second dose. Maximum protection doesn’t occur until two weeks after the second dose is administered.

Fully vaccinated students won’t have to miss out on school, sports games and practices, and other extracurricular and social events if they’re identified as a close contact to someone who has COVID-19.

An unvaccinated student who is identified as a close contact will need to quarantine and refrain from all school and sports activities during their quarantine period.

In addition to students, parents are also encouraged to get their vaccinations.

To find a vaccine location, visit: vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov