The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is adding QR codes to food grade decals so patrons can easily look up restaurants’ food inspection reports.

Since 2016, DHEC has provided inspection reports on its S.C. food grades web application.

The new QR codes will give patrons an easy way to scan the code with their smart phones and be directed to S.C. Food Grades, where they can look up food inspection reports.

DHEC is responsible for performing unannounced, risk-based inspections at more than 22,000 retail food establishments in the state.

Each inspection score is a snapshot in time based on how a retail food establishment handles the five major risk factors for food safety: food contact equipment cleanliness, cooking temperatures, employee health, food sources and food holding temperatures.

A restaurant’s grade is based on the calculated numerical score of the inspection and the facility's past compliance history:

• Grade A: The establishment earned more than 87 points; food safety practices appeared to meet the requirements of Regulation 61-25.

• Grade B: The establishment earned 87-78 points; food safety practices need improvement.

• Grade C: The establishment earned less than 78 points; food safety practices need significant improvement.

DHEC’s goal is to have the new QR code letter grades placed at each permitted establishment within a year.

Learn more about DHEC’s role with overseeing food safety at scdhec.gov/foodsafety and view inspection reports on S.C. Food Grades at scdhec.gov/foodgrades.