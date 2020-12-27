DHEC updates coronavirus statistics

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has updated its coronavirus statistics following the holiday weekend.

No new deaths were reported for The T&D Region.

Statewide, there have been a total of 273,659 confirmed cases and 4,764 confirmed deaths since DHEC began gathering pandemic statistics.

The county totals since the DHEC began gathering pandemic statistics are:

• Orangeburg County: 4,733 total cases and a total of 145 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 903 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 741 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.