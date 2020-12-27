 Skip to main content
DHEC updates coronavirus statistics
DHEC updates coronavirus statistics

coronavirus illustration

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has updated its coronavirus statistics following the holiday weekend.

No new deaths were reported for The T&D Region.

Statewide, there have been a total of 273,659 confirmed cases and 4,764 confirmed deaths since DHEC began gathering pandemic statistics.

The county totals since the DHEC began gathering pandemic statistics are:

• Orangeburg County: 4,733 total cases and a total of 145 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 903 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 741 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

