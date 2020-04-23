DHEC: Two more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County; one taken off local list

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday.

DHEC also announced 161 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths across the state.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,917 and those who have died to 150.

The deaths occurred in seven elderly individuals from Allendale, Fairfield, Lexington, Richland and Spartanburg counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Aiken, Anderson and Richland counties.

Orangeburg County now has 52 confirmed cases and 319 estimated cases of coronavirus. There have been no reported deaths.

One of the new cases is in Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code, which is the first for the area. The area has six estimated cases.

Another person in Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code has now tested positive. It now has three cases and 18 estimated cases.

DHEC has now determined one person previously thought to be a resident of Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code shouldn’t be counted among its positive cases. The area now has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases.