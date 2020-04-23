DHEC: Two more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County; one taken off local list

Two more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday.
DHEC also announced 161 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths across the state.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,917 and those who have died to 150.
The deaths occurred in seven elderly individuals from Allendale, Fairfield, Lexington, Richland and Spartanburg counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Aiken, Anderson and Richland counties.
Orangeburg County now has 52 confirmed cases and 319 estimated cases of coronavirus. There have been no reported deaths.
One of the new cases is in Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code, which is the first for the area. The area has six estimated cases.
Another person in Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code has now tested positive. It now has three cases and 18 estimated cases.
DHEC has now determined one person previously thought to be a resident of Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code shouldn’t be counted among its positive cases. The area now has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases and 43 estimated cases. There are no reported deaths from the virus.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One resident of that county has died of the virus.
Estimates of possible cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of Thursday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,980 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,615 were positive and 11,365 were negative.
A total of 44,463 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Thursday morning, 4,747 hospital beds were available and 6,642 were utilized, which is a 58.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Practicing social distancing
• Wearing a mask while out in public
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
• Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.
For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.