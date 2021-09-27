DHEC sponsoring local COVID vaccine clinics

COLUMBIA —The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the in Bamberg, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties).
• Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator
• Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest
COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. They reduce people’s risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.
• A third dose of mRNA vaccine is authorized for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals, which are people with weakened immune systems.
COVID-19 booster shots coming this fall
- Although CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time, HHS has announced a plan to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots this fall.
- The FDA and CDC are examining the data to determine the optimal timing of a booster. If you get a booster too soon after your second shot you may not get the best immune response.
More vaccine information can be found on scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.
COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won't pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110.
- Monday, Sept. 27, 9:05 a.m. – 4:05 p.m., Calhoun County Health and Human, 2837 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews (Moderna, Janssen 18+)
- Monday-Friday, Sept. 27 – Oct. 1, 8:45 a.m. – 4:05 p.m., Orangeburg County Health Department, 1550 Carolina Ave., Orangeburg (Pfizer 12+, Moderna, Janssen 18+)
- Monday-Friday, Sept. 27 – Oct. 1, 8:45 a.m. – 4:05 p.m., Holly Hill Health Department, 8423 Old State Road- Suite A, Holly Hill (Pfizer 12+, Moderna, Janssen 18+)
- Wednesday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bamberg County Health Department, 370 Log Branch Road, Bamberg (Moderna, Janssen 18+)
- Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg, South Carolina (Moderna 18+)
Free COVID-19 Testing
DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.