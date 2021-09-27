DHEC sponsoring local COVID vaccine clinics

COLUMBIA —The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the in Bamberg, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties).

• Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator

• Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. They reduce people’s risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.

• A third dose of mRNA vaccine is authorized for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals, which are people with weakened immune systems.

COVID-19 booster shots coming this fall

Although CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time, HHS has announced a plan to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots this fall.

The FDA and CDC are examining the data to determine the optimal timing of a booster. If you get a booster too soon after your second shot you may not get the best immune response.

More vaccine information can be found on scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.