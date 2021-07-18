DHEC seeks applicants for COVID-19 vaccine outreach

COLUMBIA ― The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the agency is accepting grant applications from organizations to help expand awareness and information about the COVID-19 vaccines and help increase vaccination rates in South Carolina. The goal is to vaccinate as many eligible South Carolinians as possible and help end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recognizing that South Carolina is at a critical point in getting more people vaccinated and needs more local support, DHEC has launched an innovative grant assistance program to fund hyperlocal outreach efforts. DHEC will provide grants to applicants with the funding it received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. DHEC is accepting applications today through Aug. 5.