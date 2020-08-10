DHEC: Respond to real COVID-19 contact tracers, beware of scams

• Make sure the information you provide is kept confidential and not shared with others. They will not ask about your immigration status nor share your information with immigration officials.

• Call the people you recently were in close contact with and let them know they have been exposed to COVID-19. A “close contact” is someone you have been within 6 feet of for at least 15 minutes.

• Not share your name and your personal information with any of your contacts.

• Inform your contacts about what they need to do during the next couple of weeks to take care of themselves and others.

Remaining vigilant against potential scam attempts is important. A contact tracer will never ask for your:

• Social Security number,

• Money, bank account or credit card number, or

• Immigration status.

If you are concerned about whether a caller is a real DHEC official, verify their identity by:

• Asking them to send you an email. The email should end with @dhec.sc.gov.

• Calling the DHEC regional epidemiology office to confirm the caller’s name and credentials.