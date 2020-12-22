DHEC reports new coronavirus death in Orangeburg County

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on Saturday, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

DHEC also reported that 23 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Five more Bamberg County residents and 10 more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 2,055 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 15 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 257,340 and confirmed deaths to 4,602.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 23 new cases, 4,508 total cases and a total of 145 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 862 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 10 new cases, 704 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.