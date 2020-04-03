DHEC releases postal code details for coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data released Friday.

DHEC also announced three additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 34.

The three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Richland County and one of Greenville County.

DHEC also is reporting 147 additional cases of COVID-19. As of today, the total number statewide is 1,700 cases in all 46 counties.

In Orangeburg County, 25 residents have tested positive for the disease and none have died.

Newly released information shows Orangeburg County has cases in ZIP codes serving the following areas:

• Branchville – 1

• Santee -- 1

• North -- 3

• Neeses -- 1

• Holly Hill -- 1

• Elloree -- 1

• Cope -- 2

• Orangeburg (29115) -- 10