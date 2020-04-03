DHEC releases number of coronavirus cases in postal codes

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data released Friday.
DHEC also announced three additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 34.
The three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Richland County and one of Greenville County.
DHEC also is reporting 147 additional cases of COVID-19. As of today, the total number statewide is 1,700 cases in all 46 counties.
In Orangeburg County, 25 residents have tested positive for the disease and none have died.
Newly released information shows Orangeburg County has cases in ZIP codes serving the following areas:
• Branchville – 1
• Santee -- 1
• North -- 3
• Neeses -- 1
• Holly Hill -- 1
• Elloree -- 1
• Cope -- 2
• Orangeburg (29115) -- 10
• Orangeburg (29118) -- 5
Calhoun County has a total of three positive cases and one death. One case was in the Cameron postal code and two were in the St. Matthews area.
Bamberg County has a total of five cases. There are two in the Denmark, two in the Bamberg and one in the Cope postal codes.
The number of new cases by county are:
• Anderson County: 5 cases
• Beaufort County: 2 cases
• Berkeley County: 9 cases
• Charleston County: 16 cases
• Chester County: 1 case
• Clarendon County: 3 cases
• Dorchester County: 1 case
• Edgefield County: 1 case
• Florence County: 3 cases
• Georgetown County: 1 case
• Greenville County: 20 cases
• Greenwood County: 1 case
• Horry County: 1 case
• Jasper County: 1 case
• Kershaw County: 7 cases
• Lee County: 5 cases
• Lancaster County: 5 cases
• Laurens County: 2 cases
• Lexington County: 8 cases
• Newberry County: 1 case
• Orangeburg County: 1 case
• Pickens County: 2 cases
• Richland County: 24 cases
• Spartanburg County: 10 cases
• Sumter County: 9 cases
• Union County: 1 case
• York County: 7 cases
All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items and regularly wash their hands.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
