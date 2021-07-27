DHEC recommends indoor masking for all; as Delta spreads, unvaccinated most at risk

“Today’s change in guidance from the CDC reflects the very concerning trends we are seeing nationally and here in South Carolina regarding increasing case rates and a stagnant vaccination rate,” DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said Tuesday. “As a virus spreads, it mutates into more contagious forms, which explains the rise of the Delta variant.

“We were hoping to reach herd immunity to stifle the spread of COVID-19 to prevent this scenario, but public health urgency now makes it necessary to return to recommending universal masking in public indoor settings.”

DHEC says vaccinations are still the number one way to end this pandemic. Recent statewide data shows that, in the month of June, more than 90 percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths, and 86 percent of hospitalizations, were among individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

“This data shows that even with the threat of variants, vaccinations are working,” Traxler added. “If we increase our masking and our vaccinations, we can protect ourselves and fellow South Carolinians, and finally defeat COVID-19.”

DHEC is finalizing its K-12 guidance for the 2021-2022 academic year and will provide that guidance this week.

Vaccinations are available for ages 12 and up at many locations across the state. Visit DHEC’s information page for more information on the vaccines, and the locator page to schedule a vaccine appointment.