DHEC recommends indoor masking for all; as Delta spreads, unvaccinated most at risk

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is recommending all South Carolinians, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear masks when indoors and in public settings.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control, there has been a rise in breakthrough cases – ones where fully vaccinated individuals test positive for COVID-19 – that is likely being fueled by the rise of the Delta variant. That is why updated guidelines are necessary, according to the agency.
The updated CDC recommendations include:
• In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.
• CDC recommends that community leaders encourage vaccination and masking to prevent further outbreaks in areas of substantial and high transmission.
• CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. In accordance with the previous CDC order, students are required to wear masks on school buses.
DHEC recommends all South Carolinians follow the same protocols, but notes it is not issuing a mandate.
State law prohibits the implementation of mask mandates in schools.
“Today’s change in guidance from the CDC reflects the very concerning trends we are seeing nationally and here in South Carolina regarding increasing case rates and a stagnant vaccination rate,” DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said Tuesday. “As a virus spreads, it mutates into more contagious forms, which explains the rise of the Delta variant.
“We were hoping to reach herd immunity to stifle the spread of COVID-19 to prevent this scenario, but public health urgency now makes it necessary to return to recommending universal masking in public indoor settings.”
DHEC says vaccinations are still the number one way to end this pandemic. Recent statewide data shows that, in the month of June, more than 90 percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths, and 86 percent of hospitalizations, were among individuals who were not fully vaccinated.
“This data shows that even with the threat of variants, vaccinations are working,” Traxler added. “If we increase our masking and our vaccinations, we can protect ourselves and fellow South Carolinians, and finally defeat COVID-19.”
DHEC is finalizing its K-12 guidance for the 2021-2022 academic year and will provide that guidance this week.
Vaccinations are available for ages 12 and up at many locations across the state. Visit DHEC’s information page for more information on the vaccines, and the locator page to schedule a vaccine appointment.