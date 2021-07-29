DHEC recognizes S.C. Immunization Awareness Week

In South Carolina, as in other states, certain immunizations are required for children who attend school or day care in order to protect individual children and their families as well as the entire student body, faculty, and community at large from vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks. DHEC provides information and resources about school and childcare requirements online.

“Without a doubt, one of the most effective ways to keep children and their families and classmates healthy is to keep them up to date on their recommended immunizations,” said Traxler. “But vaccines aren’t just for children. Teenagers, young people, and adults of all ages all benefit from staying on track with their immunizations. Adults should make sure they receive a TDaP booster every 10 years to protect against whooping cough as well as a yearly flu shot, and those 50 and older can help prevent shingles and certain lung and bloodstream infections thanks to safe and effective vaccines.”

As part of South Carolina Immunization Awareness Week, DHEC, the South Carolina Immunizations Coalition and the South Carolina Adolescent Immunization Task Force are focusing each day on the importance of vaccinations for a certain age group.