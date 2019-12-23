The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reminds parents that paying attention to toy safety is always in season.
According to the 2018 Consumer Product Safety Commission Report, there were an estimated 226,100 toy-related injuries treated in emergency rooms across the U.S. in 2018.
Of those, 70 percent occurred to children 12 years of age or younger and 37 percent happened to children younger than 5 years of age.
DHEC offers the following five toy safety tips:
You have free articles remaining.
• Supervision is essential: Provide safe, hazard-free play environments both indoors and outdoors. Toys get used and abused by children. Regularly conduct a toy maintenance check for safety and durability.
• Always pay close attention to the age recommendations on toys and choose one according to a child's age, interest and skill level. Also, be aware of other safety labels such as "flame retardant/flame resistant" or "washable/hygienic materials" on dolls and other stuffed toys.
• Discard the plastic wrappings from toys immediately. They can potentially become deadly playthings to small children.
• Don't give young children any toys with small parts, such as removable eyes, noses, etc. These are choking hazards.
• Inspect all toys for sharp points or edges made from such materials as metal or glass. These toys should not be given to children under 8 years of age. This includes stuffed animals with wires that could stab, cut or shock if exposed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.