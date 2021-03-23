 Skip to main content
DHEC: Probable coronavirus death in Orangeburg County
DHEC: Probable coronavirus death in Orangeburg County

An Orangeburg County resident probably died of the coronavirus on Sunday, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

In addition, nine more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 494 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 460,277 and confirmed deaths to 7,971.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 8,655 total cases and a total of 223 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,388 total cases and a total of 50 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,171 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

