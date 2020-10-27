DHEC: Orangeburg County resident died of coronavirus in August

State officials have confirmed an Orangeburg County resident died of coronavirus on Aug 10.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category, according to numbers released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC reported that seven more Orangeburg County residents and five more Bamberg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 755 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 19 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 164,802 and confirmed deaths to 3,602.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 3,299 total cases and a total of 130 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 691 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 506 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

