DHEC offers free COVID-19 testing

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will conduct free COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following dates and sites in The T&D Region:
Tuesday, Aug. 18
• Kings One Stop, 2508 Highway 78, Dorchester
• Town of North Community Center Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
Wednesday, Aug. 19
• Shepherd Outreach Ministry, 289 Pineland St., Vance
• Favor Ministries, 1116 Old Gilliard Road (Highway 27), Ridgeville
• Jones Chapel Baptist Church, 2726 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg
Thursday, Aug. 20
• Ebenezer AME Church, 911 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews
• Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 149 Baptist Church Road, Norway
• Bethel United Methodist Church, 486 Johnsville Road, Smoaks
Friday, Aug. 21
• Woodford Community Center, 501 Hayden Road, North
• Old Mount Zion Baptist Church, 228 Maxcy St., Orangeburg
• Right Direction Church International, 990 Willington Drive, Orangeburg
