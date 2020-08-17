You have permission to edit this article.
DHEC offers free COVID-19 testing
DHEC offers free COVID-19 testing

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will conduct free COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following dates and sites in The T&D Region:

Tuesday, Aug. 18

• Kings One Stop, 2508 Highway 78, Dorchester

• Town of North Community Center Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

Wednesday, Aug. 19

• Shepherd Outreach Ministry, 289 Pineland St., Vance

• Favor Ministries, 1116 Old Gilliard Road (Highway 27), Ridgeville

• Jones Chapel Baptist Church, 2726 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg

Thursday, Aug. 20

• Ebenezer AME Church, 911 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews

• Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 149 Baptist Church Road, Norway

• Bethel United Methodist Church, 486 Johnsville Road, Smoaks

Friday, Aug. 21

• Woodford Community Center, 501 Hayden Road, North

• Old Mount Zion Baptist Church, 228 Maxcy St., Orangeburg

• Right Direction Church International, 990 Willington Drive, Orangeburg

